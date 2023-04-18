Chelsea are just one of a number of teams who are currently interested in Middlesbrough midfielder Finley Cartwright, according to Teesside Live.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday evening that he's just one of many young players currently on the Blues' radar as they look to strengthen their academy with some exciting young prospects.

Although there has been a sizeable amount of investment in the first team from Todd Boehly, he also seems keen on the idea of building for the future and Cartwright could be one player who makes the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Which other teams could be interested in him?

Although other interested sides are yet to be named, Liverpool are one team who could potentially be looking at him considering they have scouted the EFL for young talent in recent years.

Luring Fabio Carvalho away from Fulham last year, they could potentially strike a much cheaper deal for Cartwright, although he probably won't be ready to shine in the Reds' first team just yet.

With the Blues taking a look at the 17-year-old, other Premier League giants may also be monitoring him to see whether he would be a good fit.

Is there any chance of Finley Cartwright breaking into Middlesbrough's first team soon?

Mainly playing for Boro's U18 side this season, he may not be closer to making a first-team breakthrough and that's a shame for him because there could have been a first-team spot available for him next season.

Alex Mowatt is set to return to West Bromwich Albion in the summer and Cartwright could have potentially provided Michael Carrick's side with more depth in the middle of the park, but he shouldn't be rushed.

If Carrick's faith in Hayden Hackney is anything to go by though, his opportunity to impress in the first team may not be too far away and that should give him hope as he looks to make it at a senior level.

Considering he's only 17 at this stage, he should be looking to continue developing in Boro's academy at this stage and not be too worried if he doesn't secure a loan exit.

Would a move to Chelsea be wise?

A lot of young players seem to spend ages at Stamford Bridge before they get the opportunity to move on permanently.

Nathan Baker, Nathaniel Chalobah and Lucas Piazon should have secured longer-term moves away from the top-tier side much earlier than they did, with Baker rarely getting a chance to shine in the English capital despite spending so long with the Blues.

That's a warning for Cartwright who could easily find himself spending a decent chunk of his career in West London without making his mark there.

There are upsides to this potential move, in fairness. Chelsea are likely to have many clubs that they send players out on loan to and this could give Cartwright the chance to play senior football.

But at 17 and considering the fact he would need to relocate to the other end of the country, this doesn't seem like a wise move at this very early stage of his career. These exit links should give the youngster a confidence boost though.