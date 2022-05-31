Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill directs message to Huddersfield Town supporters after Wembley heartbreak

Huddersfield Town saw their promotion dream come to an end on Sunday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final at Wembley.

The difference on the day was Levi Colwill’s own goal and a couple of controversial VAR calls from the officials.

It was a tough afternoon for Colwill in particular, who was not at fault as James Garner’s cross on 43 minutes ricocheted off him and into the top corner beyond Lee Nicholls.

Colwill, 19, has enjoyed a superb loan spell at the John Smith’s Stadium and took to Twitter earlier today to direct a message to the Huddersfield supporters: “Tough day Sunday but life’s all about learning and growing. Proud of this team and the effort we put in everyday to get to Wembley. Fans were brilliant as always. UTT.”

What the future holds for Colwill now remains to be seen.

The England youth international impressed in his 31 appearances in the Championship this season and there’s a wide expectation that he will eventually fall into Chelsea’s plans further down the line.

Even if that opportunity isn’t forthcoming, Colwill has shown he has enough about him to play at Premier League level next season.

The Verdict

The way Sunday played out was so unfair on Colwill.

He was magnificent all season and the fact that what could be his last game in a Huddersfield shirt saw him score an own goal to deny the club promotion wasn’t how it deserved to end.

On the day at Wembley he was good and recovered from his error well. He showed why so many believe he’s destined for the top.

Huddersfield’s fans won’t blame him and will count themselves lucky to have watched him strut his stuff this season.

