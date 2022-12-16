Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen comments on potential for permanent Burnley transfer at the end of the season

Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen has refused to rule out a permanent switch to Burnley next summer insisting that he is keeping his options open at this stage.

The 20-year-old joined the Clarets on a season-long loan deal back in July and has once again been impressive in the second tier.

So far, the flying full-back has made 17 Championship appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side, scoring twice and assisting on four occasions in those matches.

That goal tally included a well-composed finish away at QPR last weekend as the Clarets ran out 3-0 victors.

Asked whether staying at Turf Moor beyond the end of the season was an option, Maatsen insisted he was keeping his options open at this stage.

“Yeah, we will see after the season finishes what I will do and what the options are.” the Dutchman explained, via LancsLive.

“I am still keeping my options open but time will tell us.

“I came in with a plan for myself to give 100 per cent and show my dedication for my career, the Burnley fans and the club.

“It is going quite well and everyone has welcomed me and it is the perfect loan I would say.”

Maatsen’s current Chelsea contract expires in the summer of 2024, meaning he will be contracted to the Stamford Bridge outfit for a further year at the end of his Burnley spell.

The Verdict

Ian Maatsen is absolutely right to keep his options open at this stage.

I have to say, though, I’d be astonished if he’s playing Championship football next season.

He has shown at Coventry last season and Burnley this that he is a cut above this division.

Whether that means he is ready for Chelsea remains to be seen, but he is certainly ready to test himself in the Premier League.

As such, a permanent deal for Maatsen to Turf Moor could depend on whether or not Vincent Kompany’s side can get over the line in their promotion bid this season.