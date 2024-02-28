Highlights Chelsea optimistic about signing Summerville from Leeds United for next transfer window without breaking the bank.

Chelsea reportedly believe they can strike a deal to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United in the next transfer window.

According to Teamtalk, the Blues are optimistic that it won’t be too costly to agree a move to sign the Dutchman in the summer.

Summerville has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout this campaign, ever since the Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League last year.

Crysencio Summerville stats - per Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile Ranking (vs. wingers) Non-Penalty Goals 0.47 98 Non-Penalty Expected Goals (npxG) 0.35 94 Shots 3.46 96 Assists 0.29 83 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 0.36 96 npxG + xAG 0.72 97 Shot-Creating Actions 6.59 99

But the winger has remained at Elland Road and cemented himself as a key part of Daniel Farke’s first team squad.

The 22-year-old has contributed 15 goals and eight assists to the Yorkshire outfit so far this term, with the team fighting for automatic promotion from the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

Crysencio Summerville transfer latest

It is understood that Chelsea are going to be one of multiple clubs vying to sign the Leeds forward this summer.

Brighton, Aston Villa, and Liverpool have also been linked with a move to sign Summerville from the Championship side.

And it is believed that not even promotion to the top flight could prevent a sale, with Chelsea the latest club planning to step up their interest.

Leeds will have a real fight on their hands to hold onto Summerville, who has recently revealed he is happy at Elland Road, and has a contract until 2026.

Despite his happiness with the Yorkshire side, the opportunity to potentially compete in Europe could be alluring.

Chelsea have also proven a willingness to spend under the new owners and may have the funds to tempt him to make the switch to Stamford Bridge, even without continental football.

However, it remains to be seen whether Summerville will be competing at Stamford Bridge tonight, with Leeds set to face Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

He is an injury doubt going into the game, so could be rested ahead of this weekend’s Championship action.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently second in the table, so could prioritise their league performance over tonight’s clash away to their historic rivals.

Only a superior goal difference separates Farke’s team from Ipswich Town in third.

The gap to league leaders Leicester City is six points, with Southampton in fourth five points behind.

Leeds are hoping to earn their place back in the Premier League at the first attempt, but competition is proving very tight at the top of the table.

Following tonight’s clash away to Chelsea, next up for Leeds is a league fixture away to Huddersfield Town on 2 March.

Summerville’s future remains in focus

Summerville has been one of the standout players in the entire division this year, so it comes as no surprise that he is attracting such interest.

If Leeds gain promotion then they could potentially find a solution to hold onto him, but if they are in the Championship again next season then it will be tough.

Given the clubs circling his signature, the potential to compete in Europe will be quite enticing.

Chelsea are just the latest of several clubs to show an interest in the player, so there is no doubt Leeds will have to respond to offers this summer.

Their stance is likely to be linked to whether or not they can secure promotion but even going up may not be enough to keep him.