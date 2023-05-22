Following their relegation to the Championship, change is coming at Southampton with Russell Martin's expected appointment.

The current Swansea City head coach will likely be without several of the club's biggest assets next season though when he takes over with plenty of Premier League interest swirling despite a poor 2022-23 season as a club.

One of those talents that looks likely to be on the move is Romeo Lavia, who has been interesting another disappointing club from the current campaign in the form of moneybags Chelsea, who have not been shy when it comes to splashing the cash under new owner Todd Boehly.

What is the latest on Chelsea's interest in Romeo Lavia?

The Blues have been looking at Lavia for a number of months, with serious interested reported earlier on in 2023 for this coming summer.

And per a fresh report from the Daily Mail, Chelsea scouts have been watching Lavia in the final few weeks of the 2022-23 season for the Saints to see if he'd be a good fit for the club.

The individual pushing hardest for the club to make a move for the 19-year-old midfielder this summer is director of recruitment Joe Shields, who helped sign Lavia for Southampton when he was head of recruitment and he also knew the Belgian from his time at Man City as head of academy recruitment.

It appears that he has some work to do in order to get the club to finance a deal though, with several other important members of the Chelsea hierarchy and transfer team not as convinced as Shields that Lavia is the right signing to make.

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Chelsea?

With incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino favouring a 4-2-3-1 formation during his time in England as a manager, there could be scope to add another defensive-minded midfielder next to Enzo Fernandez next season.

Ngolo Kante has spent much of the current campaign out injured and Mateo Kovacic is being linked with a move away this summer too, so it wouldn't be a shock if a younger midfielder was courted.

With Lavia being so early into his professional career, Chelsea not having European football next season shouldn't be too much of an issue for his ambitions, but Man City having a buy-back clause agreed with Southampton could be another roadblock in any potential swoop by the Blues.

City could easily trigger that and then demand a bigger fee for Lavia's services, but at this stage it's not even clear as to whether Chelsea will push on in an attempt to bring him to Stamford Bridge due to indifference at recruitment team level - should they be able to get him for around the £35 million mark though it would be a smart bit of business.