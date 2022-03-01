Chelsea join West Ham in race to land West Brom player this summer

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone but may face competition from London rivals West Ham United.

The 28-year-old’s contract at The Hawthorns is set to expire this summer and with promotion back to the Premier League growing increasingly unlikely for the Baggies, it doesn’t seem as though he will agree new terms.

That will mean the England international will be available as a free agent and it appears he won’t be short of suitors.

Previous reports have claimed that West Ham could make a move for Johnstone early in the summer while journalist Si Phillips has now revealed that Chelsea are interested.

The Blues are said to view the Albion shot-stopper as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who they’re said to be open to selling even if they have to take a significant loss.

Manchester United, the club at which Johnstone started his career, have also been linked with the keeper in the last month.

Edouard Mendy has emerged as the clear first choice number one at Stamford Bridge while Marcus Bettinelli joined the club from Fulham last summer.

Have any of these 22 ex-West Brom players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has Kamil Grosicki ever played for a club in France? Yes No

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that Chelsea have joined the race for Johnstone.

He proved during West Brom’s last season in the top flight that he was a Premier League level keeper – winning the club’s Player of the Year award and earning a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euros.

Landing the 28-year-old on a free transfer represents a fantastic bit of business while the prospect of moving to one of England’s big clubs and playing European football may be enough to convince him that Stamford Bridge is the right destination – even if he’d be arriving as a backup.

One thing seems certain, the opportunity will be there for Johnstone to move back to the Premier League this summer even though Albion are on course to fall short.