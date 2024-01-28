Highlights Chelsea have joined the race for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

They took an interest in the 19-year-old after he played them in November.

Crystal Palace are also keen on him - but don't look set to match Rovers' valuation.

Premier League giants Chelsea have joined the list of admirers of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, according to this morning's Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The teenager hasn't been short of interest in the past year or so, with the player managing to make his full first-team breakthrough at Ewood Park last term.

Blackburn fans won't be surprised about the fact he was able to break into the first team at a young age, with plenty of flattering things said about him, even before he managed to force his way into Jon Dahl Tomasson's plans.

Continuing to start regularly for Blackburn and shining for the Lancashire side in the process, interest in him is mounting and Rovers face a real battle to hold on to the England youth international beyond Wednesday's transfer deadline.

He won't be available for cheap though, with his contract in Lancashire not expiring until the summer of 2028 after he put pen to paper on a five-year deal last month.

And Rovers may be reluctant to cash in on him considering they have lost some key assets in the past year, with Ben Brereton Diaz departing on the expiration of his contract in the summer along with Bradley Dack, and the talented Ashley Phillips making the switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Thomas Kaminski Luton Town Permanent (fee involved) Ashley Phillips Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Ben Brereton Diaz Villarreal Permanent Bradley Dack Sunderland Permanent Daniel Butterworth Carlisle United Permanent Tayo Edun Charlton Athletic Permanent (fee involved) James Brown Ross County Permanent John Buckley Sheffield Wednesday Loan Jack Vale Lincoln City Loan Daniel Ayala Without Club Permanent

Latest on Adam Wharton interest

The Blues took an interest in the 19-year-old after he played against them in the EFL Cup at the start of November.

Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a 1-0 win that evening - but Rovers put in an admirable shift and the West London side certainly appreciated Wharton's performance.

Journalist Nixon believes the top-tier side sent scout Paul Winstanley to watch him in action last week ahead of a potential move, with Chelsea potentially open to loaning the teenager back to Blackburn if they recruited him.

The player could potentially be open to that arrangement, although he isn't thought to be keen on going out on loan again next term.

Related Blackburn Rovers closing in on transfer swoop for Liverpool player Jon Dahl Tomasson is finally set to add some experience to his Rovers defender if he can close a deal for Nat Phillips

Two barriers could potentially prevent the Blues from recruiting him though.

Rovers want up to £25m for the midfielder and that's a sizeable amount for a player who hasn't plied his trade in the top flight before, although this asking price is justified due to his potential.

As well as this, Crystal Palace are also in the race for him, with the Eagles offering an £18.5m package to lure him to Selhurst Park.

However, it will take a lot more for Palace to secure his signature and it doesn't seem as though they are willing to offer more, something that could allow Pochettino to complete this swoop.

Blackburn Rovers should carefully consider potential Adam Wharton sale

Blackburn have had problems transferring money to the UK - and that's a bit of a concern.

However, if they can fund the club for the remainder of the season and potentially wait until the summer window to sell Wharton, they should.

This is because they are in such a strong negotiating position at the moment and Wharton's valuation may rise further between now and the end of the season.

After being unable to secure a fee for Brereton Diaz, selling Wharton for a huge amount may help to compensate for that, so Blackburn need to try and sell at the right time if they can.

However, the transferring funds issue is a bit of a concern, even if Venky's are confident that it won't affect things too much for the remainder of this term.