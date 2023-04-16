Chelsea are reportedly interested in Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as their managerial search continues.

According to The Times, Kompany is "admired" by the hierachy at Stamford Bridge and is one of the names under consideration, along with Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino, Luciano Spalletti, Ruben Amorim and Abel Ferreira.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Graham Potter earlier this month, with Potter dismissed after just under seven months in charge with the club sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Former boss Frank Lampard has returned to the club on an interim basis until the end of the season, but he has lost all three games in charge so far, the latest of which was the 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

Chelsea are not the only Premier League club interested in Kompany, with The Sun claiming that the 37-year-old is Tottenham Hotspur's top target to replace Antonio Conte.

Kompany has done an outstanding job at Turf Moor this season, leading Burnley back to the top flight at the first time of asking, becoming the fastest team in Championship history to be promoted having done so with seven games remaining.

What has Vincent Kompany said about his Burnley future?

Kompany was non-committal when asked about the speculation linking him with Spurs, insisting that his full focus remained on the Clarets.

"I don't waste answers on my future. I said it on day one of my job here at Burnley in anticipation that one day there might be a question like this. So, crack on, I’m focusing on Reading and the next games. I chose [Burnley] for the people and I feel I made the right decision. We’ve got infrastructure, we’ve got talent. It’s an enjoyable place to work," Kompany told talkSPORT earlier this week.

"It's not at the forefront of my thoughts. I think wherever I am, in my head it’s always the biggest job in the world. The key point is always happy, never satisfied."

Would Vincent Kompany leave Burnley for Chelsea?

This is a worrying update for Clarets fans as Kompany is linked with another big Premier League job.

The positive for Burnley is that Kompany is unlikely to be the Blues' first choice, with Nagelsmann and Enrique seemingly the front-runners for the vacancy, but he may become a more serious contender should they struggle to reach an agreement with their top targets.

As with Tottenham, Kompany should be careful before accepting the Chelsea job. Potter's disastrous spell in charge should act as a warning of the difficulties for a young, inexperienced coach in such a demanding job, while improving the fortunes of Chelsea's expensive and under performing squad will be incredibly challenging.

It would be sensible for Kompany to remain at Turf Moor to continue to develop as a manager, but as interest in his services grows, it could be hard for the Clarets to hold on to him.