Chelsea in pursuit of deal for West Brom youngster

Chelsea are leading the race to sign 15-year-old midfielder Jamaldeen Jimoh from West Brom, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Having come through the youth ranks with the Baggies, Jimoh is now seemingly catching the eye from elsewhere.

The midfielder is part of the England Under 16 squad, where he is playing alongside several current young Chelsea players.

Now it seems as though the Stamford Bridge club are keen to add another prospect to their youth ranks with a view to the future.

According to this latest update, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Jimoh, and are keen to do a deal to sign the teenager at the earliest possible opportunity.

It is thought that the Blues are pursuing Jimoh as part of a push to bring a number young domestic talent, which could then be brought through the ranks into their first-team in the years to come.

The Verdict

This feels like a big opportunity for Jimoh, which he may well have to think long and hard about.

Chelsea should have the financial power to fund a deal such as this, and the opportunity to play for a club of their size, while competing for trophies would be hard for any player to turn down.

However, Jimoh may feel that he has more chance of breaking on to the first-team scene in the near future, if he elects to stay at West Brom, meaning this is a big decision for him to make.

For the Baggies themselves, they will surely be desperate to retain one of their top young prospects, so you imagine there may be some concern around The Hawthorns with regards to this interest.