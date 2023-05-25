Chelsea remain very keen on signing Southampton’s Romeo Lavia following their relegation to the Championship.

Will Chelsea sign Romeo Lavia?

The 19-year-old is one of few on the south coast to enhance their reputation after a disappointing campaign that has seen Saints suffer relegation to the Championship.

However, Lavia, a summer recruit from Manchester City, has caught the eye with his ability on the ball and the way he can control the tempo from midfield.

Therefore, interest in the youngster was inevitable, and a host of clubs are already thought to be tracking the Belgian international, including Liverpool and West Ham.

But, Football Insider has revealed that Chelsea are pushing to win the battle for Lavia.

They state that incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of the player, and he is keen on working with the midfielder as he looks to build a squad that can improve on the disappointing season the Blues are having.

It’s added that a ‘concrete’ move for Lavia is likely to come in the next few weeks, with both sides due to play their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, Lavia is believed to be open to a move this summer, as he doesn’t want to be playing in the Championship next season, after the way he has adapted to the top-flight in the past 12 months.

Lavia would be a real coup for Chelsea

There’s going to be a real battle to land Lavia this summer, and it’s easy to see why. He is already a very good player, but given his age, he has the potential to get even better, so you can understand why plenty of clubs are showing an interest in him.

From Chelsea’s perspective, they’ve obviously gone very big in the past year or so in the market, but they still need new players, and Lavia would be a smart addition. He has the ability to make a difference in the current XI, and working with a manager like Pochettino could be exactly what he needs, as he has a proven track record of improving youngsters.

For Southampton, this interest is good for them. Realistically, they know that Lavia is going to depart this summer, so it’s about getting the best possible fee, and the more clubs looking at the player, the higher the price could reach. Nevertheless, he will need to be replaced, and it will be interesting to see who they bring in during what could be a very busy summer.