Chelsea will allow utility man Harvey Vale to secure a free transfer to another club, amid interest from Sunderland and other clubs.

This is according to journalist Kieran Gill, who has reported that the Blues are hoping to include a sell-on clause instead of recouping an up-front fee for the left-footed maestro.

This isn't the first time they have done something like this, with Ben Elliott likely to have made the move to Reading on a free transfer, back in the summer of 2023.

Considering the Royals were under an embargo at the time, it would have been a surprise if they had paid a fee for the player. Instead, the Blues are likely to richly benefit from a future sale of the midfielder, who has done an excellent job at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Vale, who has appeared in the Europa Conference League this season but hasn't appeared in a single Premier League matchday squad during the 2024/25 campaign, looks destined to leave this year, either during this window or the next one.

This is because of his lack of game time and the fact his contract at Stamford Bridge is expected to expire at the end of the campaign.

The Black Cats have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, who already has EFL experience under his belt and could be a shrewd addition for a Championship club, having done well at Bristol Rovers last season.

Harvey Vale's 2023/24 campaign at Bristol Rovers (All competitions) Appearances 47 Goals 3 Assists 6

Potential Sunderland boost emerges amid Harvey Vale interest

The Black Cats aren't the only team interested in a move for Vale, according to Ben Jacobs' update on X last month.

Belgian club Anderlecht and Dutch side Heerenveen have also shown an interest - and could potentially be tempted to make a move for him during this window.

Related Sunderland should be plotting Ipswich Town transfer raid amid Aston Villa agreement Sunderland should be looking to reunite with Nathan Broadhead, who is set to fall further down Kieran McKenna's pecking order at Ipswich Town

But the Black Cats may be hoping to use the fact they're in England to put themselves at the forefront of this race, knowing they can offer Vale the option to remain in his home country.

Daily Mail journalist Gill believes they may not have to pay a fee to recruit the player, with the Blues happy to let him go for free if they can insert a sell-on clause.

It looks as though he has more than one offer from the English second tier though, with clubs in Belgium and the Netherlands also submitting bids.

Harvey Vale could be a shrewd addition for Sunderland

Vale would fit within the Black Cats' transfer model.

They could probably strike a fairly cheap agreement for him and then sell him on for a handsome profit in the future.

He could also provide plenty of value on the pitch, as someone who can play in numerous positions.

Not only can he play on the wing, but he can also operate at full-back, and this is an area where the Black Cats have looked a little wobbly at times, especially in terms of depth.

However, it looks as though they will face a fierce battle for his signature, and it will be fascinating to see who wins this race.