Mason Mount is a bit of a taboo subject for Chelsea fans. The once-adored academy graduate left on bad terms for Manchester United in 2023.

Just under four years ago, Mount was on top of the world. He’d just lifted the Champions League trophy with his boyhood club, was named Chelsea Player of the Year, and was a firm fixture in Gareth Southgate’s England squad. It genuinely seemed like the sky was the limit for the young midfielder.

However, things would begin to go south for the fan favourite. His performances dipped massively, and injury restricted his minutes in 2022/23. This ultimately led to Mount deciding to depart Stamford Bridge after 18 years at the club. Man Utd pounced to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford for £55m.

This move has been a total disaster, as injuries have prevented Mount from kicking on in Manchester. With that in mind, Chelsea will certainly be grateful to Derby County for this cash windfall, as the Rams gave the midfielder a platform to become a star for the Blues before the sale.

Mount’s Derby County loan provided springboard to Chelsea breakthrough

Before Mel Morris’ tenure as Rams owner turned disastrous, Derby were always seen as a threat for promotion to the Premier League and 2018/19 was no exception. After his first senior loan to Vitesse, the then-teenager linked up with Blues legend Frank Lampard at Pride Park.

This loan deal would prove to be the stepping stone that would catapult Mount to Chelsea stardom. The midfielder played a key role in County’s success that season, despite missing two months through injury, scoring eight goals in 35 league appearances. The Rams made it to the play-offs where they would face Leeds United over two legs.

Mason Mount for Derby County (Transfermarkt) Apps Goals Assists 44 11 6

Mount would score in the second leg, in what is now known as one of the greatest matches in EFL play-off history. Derby overturned a two-goal deficit at Elland Road to send them to Wembley, and the midfielder showed his talent in a high-pressure environment.

Whilst they went on to lose the final to Aston Villa, Mount’s year in Derbyshire put him on the radar at Chelsea when he returned. He would go on to play a key role in the side that lifted the Champions League trophy in 2021, and be named Player of the Year twice.

Chelsea will be grateful to Derby County for Man Utd windfall

Thanks to his year in the Championship, Mount returned to Stamford Bridge full of confidence, which certainly showed over the next few seasons. His domestic success coupled with international call-ups meant the youngster had all the minerals to become one of the world’s best.

Sadly, after an incredible first three years in the first team, Mount’s Chelsea legacy would come crumbling to the ground. After a lacklustre 2022/23 campaign, the boyhood Blue confirmed his intentions to depart the club, as Man Utd lurked in the background. He eventually made the move up north for £55m.

It’s fair to say this move didn’t go down well with supporters of the London club, as many thought Mount would remain at the club for the majority of his career. His 18 months in Manchester have been plagued by repeated injuries, which has certainly prevented the Red Devils from getting their money’s worth.

Chelsea will not rue the decision to cash in on the academy product when they did, and they will be grateful to Derby, who gave Mount a platform to eventually break into the first team. They were able to send him out on loan to the Rams, get a mature player back a year later, and enjoy a few successful years together before cashing in on him before his value dropped.