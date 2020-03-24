Chelsea figure details admiration for Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa’s unique approach to football coaching has been something to marvel for a lot of people in the game, and his arrival in the English game with Leeds United has further promoted his methods to other coaches.

Upon his arrival at Elland Road in the summer of 2018, the spotlight was firmly cast on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, to see how he would take to the Championship with his previously underperforming pool of players, to which he has done exceptionally.

His managerial methods have always been captivating, from a league title with his beloved Newell’s Old Boys, to scintillating play with the Chile national team and Athletic Bilbao.

While he has always been appreciated, it has taken a stint with the Whites to see his methods first hand in the English game and to fully understand how he manages to get the best out of his players, seeing him win a lot of admirers along the way.

One coach who has revealed their intrigue in ‘El Loco’s’ methods is Chelsea Women’s coach Emma Hayes, who revealed on BBC Radio 5 Live that she used some brief downtime on Mother’s Day to watch some footage of Bielsa’s sides in action. She stated: “We are taking this opportunity to develop ourselves.

“But I’m finding it really hard to do that with a baby around my ankles.

“I snuck an hour to watch Bielsa on YouTube, I love that guy. I watched a video of him talking about tactics and formations against Brazil and I absolutely loved it.

“I had to hide in the cupboard for a bit so my son was not cognisant of where I was.”

Hayes isn’t the only active coach to heap praise on Bielsa for his methods, with Pep Guardiola also eager to outline his admiration for the Argentine at every opportunity.

Can you name Leeds’ first goalscorer from the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of 2019/20 v Bristol City? Mateusz Klich Jack Harrison Patrick Bamford Pablo Hernandez

The verdict

The Whites look like they have struck gold with this outlandish appointment, as Bielsa has steered them to a seven-point lead over third place in the Championship, with just nine to play.

It might be extreme methods undertaken for Hayes to get a glimpse of insight into Bielsa’s methods, but it just shows the regard he is held in.

There aren’t many managers in world football that would have that effect, and while some of his methods might have been somewhat contentious, there’s no doubting his impact on the game.

The only objective that will be in Bielsa’s mind at present is to see out this season with Leeds in one of the two automatic promotion places, with or without the heaps of praise.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!