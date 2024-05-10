Highlights Hutchinson's future unclear amidst Premier League interest, potential loan provided by Chelsea, creating competition among clubs for his signing.

Hutchinson's success with Ipswich highlights the importance of continuity, prompting Carlton Palmer to suggest another loan for the winger.

Ipswich sees Hutchinson as a key player, with a potential loan allowing focus on squad improvements while Hutchinson gains more Premier League experience.

Omari Hutchinson’s future is up in the air ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea youngster could go back out on loan next season amid interest from a number of clubs.

The winger spent the last year out on loan with Ipswich Town, where he helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League.

It is believed that the Tractor Boys are one of the clubs keen to sign the 20-year-old, who is set for talks with the Blues to determine the next step in his career.

However, they face competition from sides in the Premier League, Eredivisie and Bundesliga.

Carlton Palmer gives Omari Hutchinson transfer verdict

Carlton Palmer believes that Hutchinson will be loaned out again next season, as Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has bigger issues in his first team squad to resolve first.

He has claimed Ipswich should have the advantage in the race to sign the youngster, and that having this continuity between campaigns will be crucial for the team in the Premier League.

“Ipswich Town have now been promoted back to the Premier League, one of their star players of the season was Omari Hutchinson, who is on loan from Chelsea,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The winger, who won young player of the season for Ipswich, scored 11 goals and six assists, is back at his parent club Chelsea now discussing his future.

“I think it’s highly likely that he will be loaned out again, but obviously with the success he’s had this season other Premier League, Championship, European clubs are looking to sign him.

“But, having played under Kieran McKenna, and having been so successful, I would think that Ipswich would have an advantage, and this is where you need to get that continuity.

Related Mark Robins makes Ipswich Town comparison in Coventry City transfer admission Robins has made a comparison to the Tractor Boys, with the Sky Blues arguably needing to follow their blueprint.

“Ipswich did really well taking players on loan from Chelsea and Manchester United, and done really well.

“But to keep that continuity going into the next season, it would be good to have these loanee players come back.

“There’s no chance, I would’ve thought, of being able to sign Omari on a permanent contract.

“He’s an outstanding player, and Chelsea undoubtedly would see him back in their fold at some point in the future.

“But I’m sure that they will allow him out on loan for next season, I’m sure they will do that because Pochettino, if he’s still manager, has a lot of work to do with that first team squad, he still needs to cut the playing squad and get the right balance.

“So, it would be fantastic news if Ipswich Town and Kieran McKenna could secure Omari Hutchinson on a season-long loan.

“The key factor is back-to-back promotions, and the fact he has a good relationship with the manager.”

Omari Hutchinson's importance to Ipswich Town

Omari Hutchinson's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.41 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.21 Shots 2.71 Assists 0.16 Expected assists (xAG) 0.20 npxG + xAG 0.41 Shot-creating actions 3.81

Hutchinson earned a lot of plaudits for his performances in the Championship, playing a key role in Ipswich’s rise to promotion.

He contributed 10 goals and four assists from 44 appearances in the second division as McKenna’s team came second in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Hutchinson had struggled to break into the first team squad at Chelsea prior to his loan move, and it remains to be seen if he can convince Pochettino to give him minutes next year.

However, Ipswich’s promotion to the Premier League may swing his future in favour of remaining at Portman Road for another year.

Hutchinson loan would be great business for Ipswich

Palmer makes a really strong point about needing continuity between seasons, so keeping Hutchinson should be a priority for Ipswich.

Another loan deal would be smart business for all parties, as it’s unlikely that the winger is ready for regular playing time for Chelsea just yet.

A year of experience in the top flight with a team like Ipswich, where he is guaranteed greater playing time, would be fantastic for his development.

Signing Hutchinson on loan also allows Ipswich to focus on making improvements to their squad elsewhere, which could be crucial to their potential survival.