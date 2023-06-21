Premier League giants Chelsea remain interested in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia but can’t advance with any deal until they move players on.

The Blues are preparing for the new season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, and it seems the Argentine is keen on adding to his team.

One player the club have been linked with is Southampton’s Lavia, but they do face competition from a host of other Premier League teams.

What is the latest with Romeo Lavia?

Once Southampton’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed, Lavia seems to be a player that has attracted a host of interest.

The 19-year-old had an impressive first season in the Premier League despite the club’s abysmal campaign.

Lavia showed why he was thought of highly at Manchester City and why so many teams want to sign him.

It was reported on Tuesday by Fabrizio Romano, that Arsenal were advancing in discussions with Southampton over the purchase of Lavia, but hadn’t made an official bid yet.

The update also stated that the Saints want a ‘club record fee’ for the 19-year-old. That title is currently with Luke Shaw, who was sold to Manchester United for £30 million.

Now, according to Football Insider, Chelsea haven’t lost interest in Lavia, and he remains one of their targets they are keen to pursue.

Chelsea’s stance on Romeo Lavia

The report states that Chelsea are looking to improve the midfield area this summer, and according to well-placed sources, the club is talking to targets that include Lavia and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

However, the Premier League club can’t advance with any of these deals until they have moved on the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic.

Ziyech and Kante are being mentioned in regard to transfers to the Saudi Arabian League. While Mount is being chased by Manchester United and Kovacic looks set to join Man City.

Chelsea’s main midfield target is believed to be Moses Caicedo from Brighton, but Lavia is also a player that is admired by the Chelsea boss.

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Chelsea?

The midfielder has no doubt got enormous quality and is a player that would improve a team now as well as be a purchase for the future.

He would definitely be a player who would flourish under the guidance of someone like Pochettino, but the one concern would be the game time.

The Blues have a very big squad, even if the players mentioned leave, so if he were to join Chelsea, it would be a risk for the player.