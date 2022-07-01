Chelsea eyeing up transfer swoop for Burnley player

Burnley could be set to lose star player Maxwel Cornet this summer, with Premier League giants Chelsea now keeping tabs on the Ivory Coast international, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The Clarets have already seen several top stars depart this summer, with Nick Pope heading to Newcastle United and both Ben Mee and James Tarkowski becoming free agents following their relegation to the Championship.

And due to their relegation from the top flight, a release clause was triggered in Cornet’s contract, meaning the 25-year-old can depart Turf Moor for just £17.5 million.

Chelsea, who are looking to add several new faces to their squad following Todd Boehly’s takeover, are now looking into a deal for Cornet, who was the Clarets’ talisman last season.

The Ivorian netted nine times in 26 Premier League appearances following his move last summer from Lyon, and he featured in a more advanced role for Burnley, having transitioned into an attack-minded left-back at the French outfit.

Burnley are resigned to losing Cornet due to his release clause, who has also been linked with the likes of Newcastle United since the 2021-22 season ended.

The Verdict

It was perhaps inevitable that more clubs would become interested in Cornet now the transfer market is heating up.

He was Burnley’s stand-out attacking talent last season, and considering he is available for just £17.5 million, it appears to be a no-brainer that a top flight club would take a chance on him.

If it’s Chelsea that win the race for his services though, then it’s hard to see him fitting in as a forward, due to their pursuit of both Raheem Sterling and Raphinha.

More likely Cornet is being pursued as an alternative wing-back option to Ben Chilwell, who struggled with injury last season and it’s a position the Ivorian has played in at Lyon, so he would be able to do a job for the Blues.