Chelsea have identified former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres as a potential January transfer target.

According to the Evening Standard, the Premier League side have shortlisted the Swede as a potential arrival at Stamford Bridge in the winter window.

Gyokeres only departed the CBS Arena last summer, signing for Portuguese side Sporting Clube de Portugal.

The forward was one of the standout figures in the Championship last season, with his 21 goals and 10 assists powering the Sky Blues to the play-off final.

Gyokeres signed for Sporting in a deal worth a reported €26 million (£22.3 million) following the team’s defeat to Luton Town at Wembley Stadium.

Coventry set for potential Gyokeres windfall

If Gyokeres were to depart Sporting in January, then Coventry would be entitled to a percentage share of the sale agreed.

It was revealed earlier this year that the Championship side negotiated a sell-on clause into the deal to sell the 25-year-old.

The Liga Nos side’s club accounts revealed that the sell-on clause is worth 15 percent, which could be very lucrative based on Chelsea’s recent track record of spending.

However, the Blues have also identified a number of other transfer targets, including the likes of Ivan Toney, Rooney Bardghji, Victor Osimhen and Antonio Nusa.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side is currently struggling for results, with strikers being looked at as a potential solution to their goalscoring issues.

It remains to be seen whether Sporting would sanction the sale of Gyokeres so soon after signing him, but Chelsea may be able to make an offer that could tempt the Portuguese side.

The striker has excelled since making the switch in the summer, earning a lot of praise for his performances.

Gyokeres has contributed nine goals and four assists, with Sporting leading the way in the Portuguese top flight.

Coventry City league position

Meanwhile, Coventry are currently struggling to maintain their competitiveness this season following the departure of their star man.

The exit of Gustavo Hamer has also hurt Mark Robins’ side, with the team sitting 15th in the table.

The Sky Blues have won three of their last four games to move to within five points of the play-off places, with Coventry aiming to earn another top six finish.

Robins is hoping to lead the club back to the Premier League, with Coventry last competing in the top flight over 20 years ago.

Next up for the team is a clash with Southampton on Wednesday evening.

Coventry should be confident of more cash from Gyokeres

Gyokeres could earn Coventry another big fee even after he has already left the club.

While a departure in January seems far-fetched, there is no putting anything past Chelsea as far as the transfer market is concerned at the minute.

But even if he does remain in the winter window, his performances in Portugal have earned him a lot of attention, which could lead to summer interest.

So Coventry should feel good about potentially earning some more money off the back of this sell-on clause in the near future.