Summary Chelsea, along with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, are interested in Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham.

Interest in the English talent may lead to a Premier League move even if Sunderland fail to gain promotion.

Bellingham could pave his own path to success by joining Chelsea and linking up with potential future England teammates.

Chelsea are reportedly readying a bid for Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham and are said to be ready to top other offers to ensure he heads to Stamford Bridge.

The younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude has been ripping it up in the Championship, which has attracted interest from a few of Europe's elite clubs, as they feel he could follow in his big brother's footsteps.

Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning via his Patreon page that the English talent is now the subject of interest from Chelsea, who are looking to rival German clubs Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund for his signing.

Chelsea join race for Jobe Bellingham

After Jude Bellingham's meteoric rise to stardom in recent years, many tipped his younger brother to also hit those heights as he continued to progress. Now, it seems interest from Europe's elite suggests that Jobe is on the right track to becoming a star.

Nixon reported on Sunday that after Bellingham was watched by scouts from both Leverkusen and Dortmund, Chelsea have joined the race to sign the teenage sensation from Sunderland, and are lining up a bid.

Sunderland AFC star eyed up for potential transfer raid by Champions League duo Scouts from Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund were at Pride Park last week to watch Jobe Bellingham.

Nixon has also said that even though the Blues have been very busy in recent transfer windows, signing plenty of expensive players from abroad, they are looking to keep a strong domestic group of players in their squad.

The Black Cats are in a promotion race, but it's been suggested that the sale of Bellingham seems certain if they fail to gain promotion to the top flight. However, with Chelsea's reported interest, the midfielder could find himself in the Premier League even if Sunderland fail to gain promotion.

Jobe Bellingham could look to write his own story with Chelsea

As mentioned, Bellingham has been the subject of interest from Leverkusen and Dortmund, the latter of which acted as the stepping stone between the EFL and Real Madrid for his big brother. Despite the affiliation with his family name, Jobe might be interested in paving his own path to success and not following the exact same trajectory as Jude.

It's easy to get lost in the story of one brother following in his older brother's footsteps along the exact same path, but that might not be what the teenager wants. Getting the opportunity to play for one of England's big six at such a young age could well be too good to pass up on.

Jobe Bellingham - Sunderland 2024/25 (Fotmob) Matches Goals Assists Pass accuracy Dribble success Duels won Average rating 32 4 3 85.4% 58.8% 51.3% 7.28 *League stats only - Accurate as of 09 Mar 2025

As Nixon reported, Chelsea are looking to build a strong domestic group of players in their squad, and with Bellingham being one of the best emerging talents from England's under-21s, the midfielder is exactly what the Blues will be looking for in their long-term plans, so it's understandable why the club have taken an interest in the Sunderland star.

The youngster will also have the chance to link up with players who could be his future England teammates at Stamford Bridge. The likes of Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, and Noni Madueke could all be playing alongside Bellingham at club and international level, which could be a very enticing prospect for him.