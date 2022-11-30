Chelsea & England star makes Wigan Athletic admission

Chelsea’s Reece James has revealed that he still looks out for Wigan’s results after his productive loan spell with the club earlier in his career.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Blues, whilst he was sure to have started for England at the World Cup had he not suffered an injury earlier this season.

However, James had to work his way to that level and he spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan with the Latics, where he shone.

And, the Champions League winner explained his feelings about Wigan when he was asked about the Championship side in a Q&A on Twitter.

“Wigan helped me find my feet playing week in, week out. Learning everyday what’s required to just compete! Then as time went on I grew in confidence and started improving as I gained experience, both good and bad. I always look for how they are doing now as well.”

The Latics, who are now managed by Kolo Toure, are back in action when they take on Millwall on December 10.

The verdict

All Wigan fans will remember exactly what James did for the club as he was outstanding that season and they really saw him blossom as a player.

So, it’s nice that even though he has reached the highest level he still reflects fondly on his time at the club and he will no doubt be wishing them well in their battle to survive.

It would certainly be a help if Toure can find another James to bring in on loan during the January window to help the team.

