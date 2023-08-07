Highlights Chelsea is increasingly likely to sign Tyler Adams from Leeds United, with the Premier League side looking to bolster their midfield options.

Adams has a release clause in his contract believed to be worth around £20 million, which has fueled speculation about his potential departure.

Leeds could put the £20 million to good use in sourcing a replacement for Adams and resolving cash flow issues, as he is replaceable and they may look for a more senior option in midfield.

Phil Hay has revealed it's "increasingly likely" that Tyler Adams will depart Leeds United for Chelsea this summer.

Fabrizio Romano outlined yesterday that Adams is not an alternative to Brighton's Moises Caicedo, with Chelsea pursuing both deals.

News of the Chelsea interest was first revealed by The Athletic with the USMNT captain emerging as a potential midfield target for the Blues.

The Premier League side are looking to bolster their midfield options and have been unable to prise away their top target Caicedo, with multiple bids rejected for the Ecuador international, the most recent of which was worth around £80 million.

Adams was reportedly seen as an alternative and it has been claimed that the 24-year-old has a relegation release clause in his contract that is now active, which is believed to be worth around only £20 million.

Adams only joined Leeds last summer in a deal that was believed to have cost the club around £20 million from RB Leipzig. Adams signed a five-year deal at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

That release clause has therefore fuelled much speculation this summer, with Hay revealing, via The Athletic, earlier this summer that Aston Villa were "having a look" at the midfielder during the transfer window, as well as the The Daily Mail also revealing that Adams is a target for Nottingham Forest this summer.

The Daily Mail have also suggested that Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse is West Ham United's top target in the transfer window, to be paired with one of Dennis Zakaria or the Leeds midfield destroyer.

What has Phil Hay said about Chelsea's move for Tyler Adams?

Phil Hay believes Chelsea will ramp up their efforts to sign Adams from Leeds, he said: "Chelsea are set to step up their interest in Leeds United’s Tyler Adams this week. The Athletic reported on August 2 that the west London club were considering signing the USMNT midfielder, whose contract at Leeds contains a release clause in the region of £20million."

He claims it is increasingly likely that a deal will be agreed between all parties soon:

It has been previously revealed by Football Insider that the West Yorkshire outfit may find it hard to keep hold of Adams this summer, as he desires to continue playing at the highest level and not the second tier of English football, with Chelsea now offering him that chance.

The defensive-midfielder has good experience at the elite level, having played 75 Bundesliga games, as well as another 18 games in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. Adams also has 36 caps for his national team.

He impressed at the base of Leeds' midfield last season, playing 26 times before an injury ended his campaign in February. His reputation and pedigree may make it hard for the Whites to retain him, but Hay has previously stated that Adams was to be "one of the players Leeds desperately want to retain."

Is Tyler Adams' sale potentially good for Leeds?

The Whites could put £20 million to good use in sourcing a replacement for the enforcer, and possibly buying one or two more with it as well.

It resolves cash flow issues to a degree, and although Adams is a high quality player, he is replaceable. Leeds would ideally like to find a more senior option to play next to Ethan Ampadu in the double-pivot, than rely too heavily on the impressive 17-year-old Archie Gray.

Ball winning midfielders are always important, but Adams' upside is somewhat diminished, as the need for that in the Championship is lessened. In the Premier League that edge was important for Leeds, but this season will see them play more on the front-foot.