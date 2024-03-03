Highlights Jaidon Anthony faces competition at Leeds United but his performance against Chelsea shows he has a lot to offer off the bench.

Anthony's underrated assists showcased his talent and potential impact for the Whites in crucial moments as the season progresses.

Daniel Farke should consider keeping Anthony in mind as a valuable bench option in the intense battle for promotion in the Championship.

You have to feel for Jaidon Anthony.

When he arrived at Leeds United on a season-long loan deal during the summer window, he looked set to be an important player for the Whites.

However, the form of others has meant the AFC Bournemouth loan man hasn't won as much game time as he probably would have wanted.

Crysencio Summerville has been a real asset for the West Yorkshire side throughout the 2023/24 campaign, scoring on the opening day and registering plenty of goals and assists, allowing him to attract interest from elsewhere.

Dan James has also been brilliant since the Whites' return to the Championship, with the Welshman thriving at this level once again. That came as no surprise though.

What did come as a surprise was Willy Gnonto's struggles during the early months of the season, with the Italian's summer transfer saga and previous injury issues disrupting his rhythm.

Thankfully for Daniel Farke, the 20-year-old is back in fine form.

The form of Gnonto, James and Summerville has helped to compensate for the departures of Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra - a big reason why Anthony hasn't been able to start much this season.

However, the Bournemouth loanee's contributions against Chelsea on Tuesday night showed he could have a lot to offer the Whites between now and the end of this term.

Jaidon Anthony's impact for Leeds United against Chelsea

The Blues were their own worst enemies with Leeds' first goal, with Mauricio Pochettino's men being dispossessed as they tried to play it out from the back.

Anthony's first assist is underrated, with the winger bravely pressing high, controlling the ball extremely well with his reactions helping his cause, before he calmly passed the ball to goalscorer Mateo Joseph.

His second assist was also superb, bringing the ball down nicely before executing a wonderfully placed cross for Joseph to grab his second.

Unfortunately, those contributions weren't enough for Leeds to cause an upset at Stamford Bridge in the end, with the hosts winning 3-2. Despite this, Anthony will have benefitted from his game time in the English capital. His performance in general was great too.

Jaidon Anthony's performance v Chelsea [Sofascore stats] Rating 8.2 Goals 0 Assists 2 Passing accuracy 88% Shots 3 Ground duels won 4

Daniel Farke needs to keep Jaidon Anthony in mind at Leeds United

Anthony probably shouldn't be selected ahead of the likes of Gnonto, James, and Summerville unless he's in superb form or if it's for rotation purposes because the Bournemouth man is only on loan at Elland Road.

However, he has performed very well for the Cherries at this level before and this is why Farke needs to keep him in and around the first team.

The winger could end up making a real impact off the bench between now and the end of the season - and considering four teams are currently in a battle for automatic promotion - a bench option like Anthony could make all the difference.

His display at Stamford Bridge is a reminder that he could be a very handy option to have in the final couple of months of the campaign.

The Whites are blessed with an excellent squad at Championship level but so are Leicester City and Southampton, with Ipswich Town continuing to defy the odds, so it's vital that Farke makes the most of what he's got.

Against Chelsea, Joseph's brace and 17-year-old Archie Gray's impressive display meant they deservedly got plenty of credit but Anthony's performance was a huge positive for the Whites as well. He is somewhat overlooked when you consider their attacking options but could turn out to be their secret weapon.