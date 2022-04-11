Chelsea details emerge as Premier League quartet enter transfer race for Birmingham City man

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in a move for Birmingham City centre-back Nico Gordon, as per a Twitter update from journalist Nathan Gissing.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer was previously reluctant to utilise the teenager despite their injury crisis in central defence earlier in the season, perhaps a source of real disappointment for the defender who was integral in keeping a clean sheet against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

However, these shackles have now been released with Gordon starting the Blues’ last six league matches, even managing to get himself on the scoresheet against Bristol City last month and keeping a respectable three clean sheets in the process.

Quiz: Did Birmingham City sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Neil Etheridge? Fee Free

He is just one of several first-team players to have made their mark in the senior squad this term, with Jordan James also making a good impression since his first-team breakthrough at St Andrew’s.

In bad news for the second-tier outfit though, centre-back Gordon will only have 12 months left on his contract when this summer comes along unless he signs fresh terms, potentially leaving them at risk of losing him for free if they fail to cash in on him during the next window.

He has no shortage of interest in his signature, with the Gunners, Thomas Tuchel’s men, the Red Devils and Spurs all thought to be monitoring his current situation as they weigh up whether a move would be beneficial for their respective causes.

And as per reporter Gissing, Tuchel’s side have gone as far as scouting the 19-year-old during his last three games in action, though it’s currently unclear whether other sides in the race have undertaken their own scouting mission.

The Verdict:

With Levi Colwill being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, it’s no real surprise that the club in the English capital are currently on the search for more centre-back options to play in the youth system and develop.

However, even with the potential departure of Antonio Rudiger in the summer, Gordon’s game time at Stamford Bridge would be limited and this is why he would be best off remaining in a lower division but winning more first-team football.

Perhaps this is harsh on Ethan Ampadu – but the Welshman hasn’t exactly fulfilled his potential yet and has needed to go on several loan spells to prove his worth – though he’s currently competing in Serie A and that can only be a good experience for him.

Being settled in one place would probably help Gordon though and under coaches who will already know him inside out, he shouldn’t be looking to make the move away from St Andrew’s anytime soon unless there’s a guarantee of regular game time at a higher level.

Of course, there are no guarantees he will retain his place in his current side’s starting lineup, but it’s up to him to prove he should be one of the first names on the teamsheet and this competition will only help to take his game to the next level.