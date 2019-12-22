Chelsea defender subject of intense transfer interest from Premier League and Championship

A number of Premier League and Championship clubs are interested in signing 19-year-old Chelsea defender Marc Guehi on loan in January, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Guehi has enjoyed a breakthrough year at Chelsea, making his senior debut for the club in the 7-1 win over Grimsby Town in the League Cup in September, while also featuring in the defeat to Manchester United in the same competition the following month.

The defender also signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge in September, and it is now thought that Chelsea are keen to send him out on loan in order to further his development.

That has apparently caught the attention of a number of Championship clubs, with Bristol City, Swansea and Nottingham Forest all keen to give the teenager regular football as the trio battle for promotion to the Premier League.

There is also interest in the England Under 21 international from within the top-flight, with Southampton and newly-promoted Norwich both said to have made their interest known, as the pair battle against relegation from the Championship.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one, and in some ways it could be argued that a move to the Championship would suit both Chelsea and Guehi better here.

Chelsea are of course a club who want to win trophies, so sending Guehi on-loan to one of those clubs currently competing for promotion to the top flight would help him to develop that winning mindset further.

In contrast to that, a move to Southampton or Norwich would drop the teenager in something of a backs to the wall situation as they battle against relegation, although it would at least give him direct experience of the Premier League.

It seems therefore, as though there is plenty to consider for Chelsea and Guehi as they make a decision on his short-term future in the coming months.