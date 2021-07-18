Chelsea defender set for temporary move to EFL club

Wigan Athletic are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence on loan for the 2021/22 season, according to The Sun.

Lawrence doesn’t have any experience of playing in senior football as of yet, but the Blues are clearly keen to find him a club that can offer him regular game time, as they look to further his development.

Chelsea are likely to have a good relationship with Wigan as well, with the Latics playing a part in the impressive rise of Reece James in the early stages of his career.

Lawrence primarily operates as a right-back, and could add much-needed competition for places in the Wigan Athletic defence moving forwards.

Wigan endured a tricky campaign last term, as they narrowly avoided relegation into the fourth tier of English football, as they finished 20th in the League One table.

The Latics’s off-field position is much stronger moving into the summer though, and they’ve already been active in the transfer window in recent months.

Charlie Wyke was one of those to arrive, with the forward catching the eye with a number of impressive performances for Sunderland in last year’s campaign.

Lawrence looks as though he’s set to follow him through the door at the DW Stadium, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that he can make a positive impact with Wigan this season.

The Latics are set to take on Sunderland in their opening match of the 2021/22 campaign, in what is likely to be a tough test for Leam Richardson’s side at the Stadium of Light on Saturday 7th August.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a shrewd move this summer by Wigan Athletic.

Lawrence will be eager to make a name for himself in senior football, and he could certainly do that with the Latics, who seem to be looking to add to their squad ahead of a potential promotion push this season.

Chelsea clearly rate him highly if they’re looking to find a temporary move to further his development, and Wigan could have a fine young talent on their hands once again.

If he can adjust to the demands of senior football, then this could be an excellent addition to Leam Richardson’s side.