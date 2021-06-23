Chelsea defender set for Championship switch after fresh Stamford Bridge agreement

Chelsea centre back Levi Colwill is set to join a Championship club on loan for next season, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Colwill has yet to make a senior appearance in his career, but has impressed for both Chelsea and England at youth level.

Even so, the 18-year-old is still highly-rated, and it seems as though he is set to get an opportunity to impress in the senior game sooner rather than later.

According to this latest update from Romano, Colwill is set to be loaned out to a Championship side for next season, although it remains to be seen just which second-tier club he will find himself at for the 2021/22 campaign.

It does however, appear that there will be little chance of a permanent deal further down the line for whichever club is able to take the teenager on loan.

Chelsea’s board are said to value Colwill extremely highly as a prospect for the future, and as a result, the centre back is set to be handed a new four-year contract at Stamford Bridge, extending his current deal with the Blues by two more years.

Chelsea’s centre back Levi Colwill (18) is set to sign a new 4 years contract with the club. 🔵 #CFC He’s an England youth international and he’s considered so important for the future by Chelsea board. Colwill will now join a Championship side on loan for the new season. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2021

The Verdict

I do think this could be a really good deal for all parties involved.

For Colwill, it will give him the opportunity to experience first-team football on a regular basis and at a high level, something which can only be good for his development and improvement.

Cheslea meanwhile, will be ensuring that one of their promising young players is getting the chance to enjoy that experience of the pressures of senior football, without the risk of that impacting on their exploits at Stamford Bridge, given his young age.

As for whichever Championship club gets him, it will be a big boost for them, to enjoy the services of a promising young player who ought to be able to shore up their backline in their attempts to remain competitive in the secnd-tier.