Chelsea believes that Santos can become a top player and sees the move to Strasbourg as the best option for his development.

Santos had a limited spell at Nottingham Forest, making only two appearances and not consistently making the matchday squad.

A host of Championship clubs are set for disappointment after a decision made by Premier League outfit Chelsea today.

Those clubs are Hull City, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.

Championship clubs linked with Chelsea's Andrey Santos

With the January transfer window upon us and well underway, all clubs in the EFL are naturally exploring, and have been for weeks, ways in which they can improve their squads for the rest of the season.

One route often eyed by clubs, especially in the Championship, is loaning young talent from clubs in the Premier League.

It appears that the Championship trio above had that in mind for Chelsea's Andrey Santos this month.

Andrey Santos' career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Years Club Matches Goals Assists 2021-2023 Vasco da Gama 49 9 0 2023 - present Chelsea 0 0 0 2023-2024 Nottingham Forest (Loan) 2 0 0

At the very beginning of the month, Graeme Bailey/HITC reported that Chelsea could send the youngster out on loan to the Championship this month, with all three of those sides among the clubs keen on taking him.

This came after Andrey Santos was recalled from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest on January 3rd.

Now, though, it looks as though the 19-year-old Brazilian will be heading somewhere other than the second tier.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea transfer decision

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Andrey Santos will now be heading to France, with Chelsea having decided to send him to Strasbourg on loan.

Romano reports that the Blues see this as the best move for Santos' development, with the deal all set to be completed.

Chelsea still believes, according to Romano, that Santos has the ability to become a top player and succeed at the club.

Andrey Santos' Nottingham Forest spell

Given that Strasbourg play in the top division of France, it is certainly an interesting loan deal for Chelsea to go ahead with following the player's spell at Nottingham Forest.

Indeed, after how things went at the City Ground, game time must surely be the first thing on their mind, and if the player is as good as Chelsea rate him, that would have come no doubt in the second tier.

At Forest, Santos went on to make just two appearances for the club, with one start in the EFL Cup, and the other a seven-minute cameo from the bench in the Premier League.

More often than not, Santos did not even make the Nottingham Forest matchday squad for Premier League matches.