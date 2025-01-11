Coventry City have scheduled talks with Chelsea in their quest to sign Sam Rak-Sakyi on loan.

This is according to a report from the Standard, who believe initial contact has already materialised between the two teams.

Frank Lampard experienced major success when he took players on loan from the Blues before, with Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori playing a big part in guiding Derby County into the promotion mix at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Since his spell at Pride Park, he has had two spells back at Stamford Bridge as manager, taking caretaker charge during his second spell.

And there have always been questions surrounding whether Lampard would use his contacts in the English capital to lure a couple of players away from the Blues for his current team Coventry.

The Sky Blues have a fairly decent team on paper, but there's still work to be done in the January transfer window to make them an even stronger outfit.

Coventry owner Doug King has shown a willingness to invest before, but their next signing could end up being a loan addition.

Coventry City eyeing Sam Rak-Sakyi move

Coventry have already made contact to try and secure the 19-year-old on loan.

Following this contact, talks are believed to be scheduled for next week and if negotiations are successful, the teenager could end up joining the Sky Blues for the remainder of the campaign.

Rak-Sakyi, who is the brother of Sheffield United loanee Jesurun, has featured four times for Enzo Maresca's side this season, with all of these appearances coming in the Europa Conference League.

Sam Rak-Sakyi's 2024/25 campaign at Chelsea (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 4 Starts 1 Average Sofascore rating 6.50 Passing accuracy (%) 98% Total duels won (%) 38% (As of January 11th, 2025)

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2026 and he's a highly-rated player at Stamford Bridge, so a loan deal seems the most likely outcome for Coventry at this point, even though they could richly benefit from signing him permanently before potentially selling him on for a profit in the future.

Coventry City could benefit from Sam Rak-Sakyi signing

The midfield department was spoken about before the January window - and it's probably an area that they needed to look at.

The need to bring in a central midfielder has probably increased with the news that Ben Sheaf will spend a little while on the sidelines.

Others can step up in his place, but having an option like Rak-Sakyi would be valuable if they can get a deal over the line.

If he wins plenty of game time in the Midlands, it could end up being a loan deal that benefits all parties and strengthens the relationship between Coventry and the Blues.

There would need to be some patience with the player, considering his lack of first-team experience, but he could prove to be a hit at the Coventry Building Society Arena.