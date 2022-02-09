Chelsea considering Huddersfield Town loanee in their summer plans

Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill has reportedly forced his way into Thomas Tuchel’s summer plans.

According to the Express, Colwill’s performances while on loan with Huddersfield Town have caught the eye of the German coach.

The 18-year old has appeared 20 times in the Championship under Carlos Corberan as the Terriers compete for a play-off place.

Tuchel has already utilised the likes of Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah in his defence, who are 23 and 22-years old respectively.

Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori have also earned chances to prove themselves at Chelsea in recent seasons at a similar age.

Colwill will be 19 by the time next season rolls around, which would put him ahead of his peers in terms of his development path.

Chelsea could also be without Antonio Rudiger next season as he continues to run down his current contract that expires in the summer.

Thiago Silva will also be winding down his playing time, given his age, so that could potentially create an opening for Colwill in Chelsea’s defensive pecking order.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Huddersfield Town players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Alex Smithies? More Less

Chelsea may forgo a defensive signing if they believe Colwill can step up in place of their outgoing defenders.

Until then, he will have to continue to impress for Huddersfield, who are fifth in the Championship.

Up next for Corberan’s side is a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End this evening.

The Verdict

Colwill hasn’t played as often in recent weeks, but he has been very impressive in the chances he has been given.

To take the step up into Chelsea’s first team would be a huge move forward in his career.

But it could be a year too soon for Colwill. There should be no rush in bringing him into the Chelsea side given the successful pathway they have used before with other defenders.

If Colwill is deemed good enough though, then Tuchel won’t think twice about giving him a chance in the team.