Chelsea considering future of on-loan Huddersfield man

Chelsea could sell on-loan Huddersfield Town winger Tino Anjorin in the summer transfer window, a report from The Evening Standard has claimed.

Anjorin joined Huddersfield on a temporary basis until the end of the season on the final day of the January transfer window.

The attacker has yet to feature for the Terriers, as he continues to recover from an injury suffered during a loan spell with Lokomotiv Moscow earlier this season.

However, it seems that the 20-year-old’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge could already be up in the air.

According to this latest update, Anjorin is a player who Chelsea could look to sell in the summer, as they attempt to raise funds to spend on new signings.

However, if Huddersfield do want to sign Anjorin at that point, they may not have it all their own way, with Premier League side Southampton also said to be keen on the 20-year-old.

Anjorin has previously made five senior appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, and has a contract that secures his future at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

You feel that this is a situation that Huddersfield will be keeping a close eye on in the next few months.

Given he is already at the club, that could give the Terriers an advantage in securing a deal, if Chelsea decide they do want to sell Anjorin in the summer window.

As a result, Huddersfield will no doubt be watching Anjorin’s performances closely when he returns from injury, to see if he is a target worth pursuing once the market reopens.

However, they may need to secure promotion to the Premier League – which is still a genuine possibility for Carlos Corberan’s side – if they are to compete financially with Southampton for this signing.