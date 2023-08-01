Highlights Chelsea are considering Tyler Adams as an alternative option if they fail to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Adams has a release clause similar to the £20m Leeds United paid for him, making it possible for other clubs to approach him if they pay the fee.

Leeds United may face a significant loss if Adams leaves, as he is a quality player who impressed last season, and the club may need to plan for his potential departure by recruiting a central midfielder.

Leeds United’s Tyler Adams is on Chelsea’s radar if they can’t agree a deal to sign Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea keen to sign a new midfielder

It’s no secret that Mauricio Pochettino is after a new midfielder this summer, with N’Golo Kante having left for Saudi Arabia, and Mateo Kovacic joining Manchester City, which has left them short on experienced options in the middle of the park.

Bringing in Caicedo is the number one priority for the Londoners, but a deal for the Ecuador international isn’t straightforward, as the Seagulls are determined to get the best fee possible this summer, with Declan Rice’s transfer to Arsenal for over £100m seen as the benchmark.

As a result, they rejected Chelsea’s latest offer for Caicedo of around £80m, and it remains to be seen whether they return with an improved offer.

However, it seems they are looking at alternatives, with The Times stating that Adams is one of the options on the Blues’ list of midfielders.

Will Leeds sell Tyler Adams?

It seems as though the future of the 24-year-old could be out of Leeds’ hands, as it’s reported that he has a release clause which is similar to the £20m that the Whites paid for him.

Having suffered relegation to the Championship, the release clause can be triggered, meaning clubs will be free to speak to Adams if they pay the fee, which doesn’t seem excessive.

Adams was one of a few to emerge with any credit last season, as the USA international impressed with his ball-winning ability and his energy in the middle of the park.

A hamstring injury picked up in March meant Adams missed the run-in, which saw Leeds’ form drop off dramatically, and that issue is going to keep him out until September.

Will Leeds miss Tyler Adams?

Following on from that, there’s no denying that this would be a massive loss for Daniel Farke, as Adams is a quality player, and he could be a star for Leeds next season if he did stay. But, there will be an understanding that Adams has the ability to play at a higher level, so the club will have to plan for his potential departure.

Even if Adams did stay, you would think that a central midfielder is on the radar of the recruitment team, as Leeds are lacking in that department, despite Ethan Ampadu’s arrival.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

This has been a hectic summer for Leeds, and with the 49ers takeover not going through until last month, they were starting behind rival clubs. So, the fans need to show patience, and they will feel that they are going on the right track with Farke, who is proven at this level.

A big issue this summer has been the clauses in players contracts, which was sorted under the previous regime, which means they are in a vulnerable position with many players, including Adams.

They will want to know as soon as possible who is staying and going, as Farke looks to build a squad that can win promotion this season.

Leeds start their campaign at home to Cardiff City on Sunday at Elland Road.