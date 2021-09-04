Chelsea complete transfer swoop for Bristol City player

Chelsea’s pulling powers have been used to full effect again as they have snapped up rising Bristol City talent Shaun Wade, per the Bristol Post.

Wade is aged just 14 and is an attacking midfielder who has been with the Robins since he was a 7-year-old, having previously represented the youth side of local outfit Mangotsfield Juniors.

The deal is said to be ‘lucrative’ for the youngster and City will ‘benefit very well’ from the agreement, according to the Post, with Wade set to link-up with the Blues’ under-15 squad.

The path from Ashton Gate to Cobham Training Complex is a fairly well-trodden one in the past, with another attacking midfielder in Jacob Maddox making the exact same transfer and at the exact same age as Wade – he is now on loan at Burton Albion from Vitoria de Guimaraes.

And Chelsea seem to have a penchant for bringing in Bristol-based talent, with the UEFA Champions League snapping up another promising talent in 2020 when 15-year-old Kaiden Wilson signed after being a part of the Bristol Football Advanced Development Centre.

The Verdict

It seems like City were pretty powerless to stop this move from happening.

Big Premier League clubs have been swooping for the cream of the crop of clubs down the footballing pyramid for years now and it’s not set to stop anytime soon.

Wade has clearly shown something at Bristol City to be rated highly by Chelsea, who have probably one of the best youth academies in world football.

The Robins have a category two academy which is a good level to be at for a Championship outfit but the Elite Player Performance Plan means that these players can be brought in by category one teams for relatively cheap, but a deal has seemingly been struck to see City profit in the future if Wade makes it big.