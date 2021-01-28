Chelsea coach set to be appointed manager of EFL club

Fleetwood Town are set to announce Chelsea coach Anthony Barry as their new manager, according to Football Insider.

The Cod Army are still looking for a replacement for Joey Barton, who was sacked earlier this month following just one victory in seven League One matches, which left Fleetwood sitting 10th.

However, more than three weeks later, Football Insider believe that the Highbury outfit are going to appoint Barry, whose been working since former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard since the start of this season, within the next 48 hours and in time for their game against Oxford this Saturday.

Simon Wiles has been in temporary charge since Barton’s departure, although he’s endured a tough time in the dugout – with Fleetwood winless in his five matches as caretaker manager.

Do you love Fleetwood Town? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Cod Army that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 What year was the club formed? 1905 1906 1907 1908

The report believes that Barry’s return to Fleetwood is imminent – with the 34-year-old enjoying three seasons with the Lancashire outfit during his playing days.

The Verdict

Whilst Barry has been working with a club the size of Chelsea, this looks like a risky appointment for Fleetwood.

His short period with Lampard at Chelsea should put him in good stead for his first steps into management, but the difference between a coach and a manager is monumental.

The report from the Insider says that he took first-team training on Monday following Lampard’s sacking, which would suggest that he’s clearly trusted, but his lack of managerial experience is a concern.