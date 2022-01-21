Chelsea closing in on transfer deal for Derby County individual

Derby County starlet Dylan Williams is in discussions regarding a transfer move to Premier League giants Chelsea, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Wayne Rooney confirmed in his pre-match press conference before tomorrow’s East Midlands Derby clash with Nottingham Forest that the club’s administrators had accepted an offer from a top flight club for Williams.

The identity of the club or fee was not known at the time, with Rooney himself unbeknownst to the transfer fee, but it has now emerged that it is Thomas Tuchel’s Blues who want to take the left-sided player away from Pride Park.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Derby County players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former Derby County man Will Hughes ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

18-year-old Williams, who is still a scholar at Derby and not signed to professional terms, made his senior bow for the club last season in an FA Cup defeat away at Chorley – a match in which Rooney was forced to play his under-23’s squad due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Williams received his first Championship appearance back in September though when coming off the bench against Birmingham City before then starting at left wing back against West Bromwich Albion.

He has made eight appearances in all competitions for the Rams this season but the 1-0 win over Blackpool last month looks set to be his last for the club.

The Verdict

Like Wayne Rooney stated in his press conference, this was an opportunity that the club could not turn down for Williams.

A lot can be said for Chelsea stock-piling youngsters in their development squad but the chance to train at their world-class facilities even if he doesn’t make it to the first-team will make it a worthwhile move.

With Championship experience under his belt, Williams will head to the current UEFA Champions League holders with more of an advantage than most of the other signings of that age that Chelsea bring in.

And with Williams only a scholar at County the move has somewhat been forced upon them due to the rules regarding top clubs being able to purchase players from other academies for certain fees – Rams fans are likely to be disappointed either way regardless of the fee at the prospect of losing another young talent.