Highlights Humphreys needs to prioritise game time with next move, amid Leeds and Burnley interest.

Championship duo keen on signing centre-back, Chelsea prefers full sale over loan.

Decision on future needed before 30 August transfer deadline, faced with Bundesliga competition.

Carlton Palmer believes that Bashir Humphreys needs to prioritise game time with his next career move amid interest from Leeds United and Burnley.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Championship duo are keen on signing the centre-back this summer.

It is understood that Chelsea’s preference is a full sale, rather than another loan move, but it remains to be seen what kind of deal the two clubs will pursue.

Leeds and Burnley also face competition from the Bundesliga, with a decision over his future needed before the 30 August transfer deadline.

Humphreys made 24 appearances in the Championship last season during his loan spell with Swansea City (all stats from Fbref).

Bashir Humphrey's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.05 Interceptions 1.00 Blocks 1.33 Clearances 3.52 Aerials won 1.33

Carlton Palmer gives Bashir Humphreys transfer verdict

Palmer believes that Humphreys would be a good addition for either squad, but is unsure how regularly he’d be playing this season.

The 58-year-old has suggested that the defender should potentially consider a move elsewhere, as he needs to be playing at this stage of his career.

“Burnley are another club interested in signing Bashir Humphreys,” Palmer told Football League World.

“This is probably on the back of reports that Dara O’Shea is going to be on his way out to Brentford.

“But it’s believed that Scotty Parker has seven centre-backs at the club.

“I know if he goes to Leeds United he’s not going to be guaranteed first team football, as the two players who are going to start for Leeds are going to be Rodon and Struijk, but also if he goes to Burnley he’s not going to be guaranteed first team football.

“And that’s the thing, as a young player when you move to a football club, you want to be playing regular first team football.

“I suppose it’s a little bit different here in this situation, he is only 21.

“Chelsea are wanting to sell the player, they don’t want a loan, so I think it will be which club can do a deal to take him on a permanent basis.

“He’d be a good addition to anybody's squad, he’s a very good young player.

“As I said, it would be better for the player to go somewhere where he can play regular first team football, he made 24 appearances on loan at Swansea last season.

“He needs to play.

“Both of those clubs, Leeds United and Burnley, are going to be vying for promotion back to the Premier League next season, so he would be a good addition for Leeds United or Burnley.”

Bashir Humphrey’s Swansea loan stint

Humphreys spent last season on loan with Swansea, and helped the team earn a 14th place finish in the Championship table.

He made 24 appearances, proving his versatility by playing across the backline under both Michael Duff and Luke Williams.

The 21-year-old will want to be playing regular football next season wherever he ends up, whether it’s on loan or a permanent switch.

Humphreys also spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan in 2. Bundesliga with Paderborn, where he made 12 league appearances.

Humphreys is not ready for Leeds or Burnley switch

While Humphreys could be a solid squad option for Leeds or Burnley this season, he needs more game time to further his development.

There is no doubt that he has plenty of potential, but he struggled for regular minutes with Swansea last year.

Perhaps a loan further down the Championship table is what he needs at this stage of his career.

It is unclear what kind of permanent fee Chelsea would want for him, but it’s hard to imagine anyone willing to pay too much for him at this stage yet, so another loan move could help raise his transfer value for next summer.