Burnley have taken major strides in securing the long-term future of a number of key players this month, with three key names all committing themselves to the club.

Josh Cullen, Luca Koleosho and Maxime Esteve have all put pen to paper on a new deal at Turf Moor since the transfer window shut at the end of last month, with the trio ready to play their part in the years to come.

While Cullen agreed a new three-year deal in Lancashire, his two teammates have committed their future to the cause for the next five years, with the club no doubt inserting hefty release clauses in all three deals.

With that in mind, we spoke to FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Nathan Rogers about his views on the situation, with the Clarets fans voicing concerns about the way the club is conducting its financial business of late.

With the news that the talented trio have extended their respective stays at Turf Moor, Burnley can rest assured that they have three top players in their ranks for the foreseeable future, or they will be well remunerated should any of them force a way out of the club.

While that will be seen as a positive from many of those in Lancashire, there will be a tentative doubt in the back of many minds about the negotiations within the club, and what it could mean in transfer windows to come.

For Rogers, he feels he has seen a similar plan of action in the Premier League, with Chelsea making the headlines thanks to Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer signing nine-year deals at Stamford Bridge.

That long-term strategy could reap financial reward in the long-term, or could lead to player power calling the shots at Turf Moor in the future, and as a result the Clarets fan has concerns regarding the recent business.

He said: “I’ve got two feelings about it; it’s a good but of business from a footballing sense, because it locks down those players to long-term contracts, meaning they will have to provide the services on the pitch, and they are Burnley players for a lot longer.

“However, I want to caveat that and say that I am slightly concerned by the length and value of these contracts going forward.

“To me it looks very similar to the Chelsea model of giving high-value players bigger contracts to stretch their value over numerous years, also known as amortisation.

Luca Koleosho's Burnley FC Stats 2023/24 Appearances 15 Starts 13 Goals & Assists 2 Progressive carries per 90 4.9 Successful take-ons per 90 3.05 Goal-creating actions per 90 0.55 Stats as per FBRef

“Amortisation is great for keeping the books balanced over a number of years, however it can be a bit of a gamble with players, if they get injured or for someone reason stop responding and want to sit their contract out.

“If they don’t perform as well as they should do, you can be stuck with a player that is basically wasted money.

“I don’t see those three becoming that issue, although the only one that slightly concerns me is the Koleosho one, if he doesn’t necessarily get a move in the summer, or potentially even January.

“On the whole, it is good business from a football point of view, it is semi-savvy business while we are in the Championship; locking these players down, getting them a buy-out clause if that’s what it is going to come to.”

While Rogers may have concerns over the recent deals handed out to some of his side’s stars, their recent start to the season suggests they will all have a big part to play in the season ahead.

All three have featured prominently at the start of the current campaign, with Koleosho already netting two goals, with the latest coming in the 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road last time out.

The teenage talent [pictured] has already reportedly earned himself recognition from Wolverhampton Wanderers over the summer regarding a return to the Premier League, although the Clarets held firm in their negotiations to keep him in Lancashire.

With speculation only going to increase as Burnley’s stars continue to excel in the second tier, Rogers is keen to enjoy watching the stars while he still can, and leave the business side of things to the powers that be.

He continued: “Stretching the value of the player out just to get us to meet any potentially PSR requirements and financial loopholes, but on the whole footballing wise it is excellent for us, it keeps some of our best players locked in.

“Financially, I am a little bit 50/50 on it, I am unsure so we will have to see how it pans out over the season, I think it locks us in for the season and if we don’t get promoted it allows those players to get the move that they want.

“It doesn’t restrict their movements as such, but like I say it is good for the club and good for the player. Could it cause problems further down the line? Possibly. Will it? Not sure.

“I’m just going to enjoy them on the football pitch while we still have them."