Highlights Leeds have strong momentum going into the game, putting Chelsea at risk of an upset despite their inconsistency.

Pochettino believes the strong turnout of Leeds fans will make a significant impact on the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds' fans could turn the tide in the FA Cup match against Chelsea, especially if they bring the same energy they showed in recent games.

Mauricio Pochettino has made a bold claim about Leeds United's away support ahead of the FA Cup game between them and Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentinian's squad is fresh off the back of an agonising Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool at Wembley. A win against Leeds in the fifth round of the FA Cup would keep their only other cup run going, in hopes that they may be able to gain some retribution for their shortcomings at the weekend by winning the world's oldest cup competition.

As much as a Premier League vs Championship match-up more often than not favours the team in the higher league, the clash between the two will not be an easy breeze for the Blues. Leeds haven't lost a game in 2024, and are on track to make a strong push for automatic promotion to the top flight, whilst Chelsea have been the picture of inconsistency.

Pochettino has called on his own fans to help his team at Stamford Bridge, as he is expecting a rowdy bunch of travelling supporters to be coming down to London to shake up their opposition in what is a renewal of an old rivalry.

Mauricio Pochettino makes Leeds United away support claim

There will be over 5,000 fans of Daniel Farke's team attending the match, and Pochettino has said that he is fully aware of what this game means to both sets of supporters.

"The players are aware, we are aware and, of course, it’s going to be tough," said the Argentinian manager. "Leeds is going, tomorrow, to be 4,000, 5,000 fans and it’s going to be nice, the atmosphere.

"I understand the disappointment of our fans, but we need their help, like always. It’s important to create a very good atmosphere because Leeds is going to be pushing with 4,000 or 5,000 fans.

"I know it’s going to be really tough, the game."

Farke's side should have the advantage when it comes to freshness. They beat Leicester City on Friday night, and haven't played since, while Chelsea are coming off the back of a grueling game that went to extra-time on Sunday afternoon but, the former Spurs manager has said that his players are ready to get stuck into another domestic cup competition.

He added that it has been easier to motivate his players because of the challenge that they will face against the Whites.

"We need to be ready because we are going to have in front of us a very good opponent like Leeds. They have won their last eight games and are in a very good moment.

"It’s going to be tough and that’s why we need to be full of confidence and with energy."

Leeds could overwhelm Chelsea players with their away support

There were plenty of factors, from Sunday's cup final, that should give all 5,000+ Leeds fans a reason to be as loud as possible for the full game. Chelsea's young squad wilted under the pressure of extra-time, and allowed an unusually inexperienced Liverpool side to dominate them, despite having been dominated for the 20 minutes prior to full-time.

The Argentine later came out and said that his side wanted to go to penalties, instead of pushing for an extra-time winner.

If the Whites' fans can bottle up all of that noise and energy that they showed in the final 10 minutes of their game against Leicester, then they could play a big part in the outcome of this game.