In-form Ipswich Town are flying this season and Chelsea fans will be happy to see loanee Omari Hutchinson playing his part whilst Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dane Scarlett currently fails to impress.

The Blues got the better of Spurs on the pitch recently, beating Ange Postecoglu's side 4-1 just last week, and they seem to have got one up on the North London side in terms of transfers as well.

Both sides sent exciting prospects on loan to Ipswich at the start of the season and it's the Chelsea star that has turned heads so far.

Whilst they have both taken different paths in their careers so far, there is no better place the pair can develop than this high-flying Ipswich side.

An incredible start to the season has the club second in the Championship, having won 12 of their opening 16 fixtures.

While it looked for some weeks like Leicester City were going to run away with the title, two consecutive 1-0 defeats, to Leeds United and Middlesbrough respectively, has seen Kieran McKenna's side go level with the Foxes on 39 points.

The gap to third placed Leeds still boasts eight points so a title race between the top two sides still looks likely, but there will be no room for complacency with Daniel Farke's side slowly creeping up on them.

Who is Omari Hutchinson?

Hutchinson spent time in the Chelsea and Charlton Athletic academies before joining Arsenal in 2015.

However, not finding any first-team minutes in a high-performing Arsenal side, Hutchinson opted to make the move back to Chelsea in 2022, in search of more opportunities.

But it didn't happen for the youngster, only making two substitute appearances for the first-team across the whole of the 2022/23 season, sparking a loan move away from the club to Ipswich, where he has so far been a success.

Hutchinson began his international youth career with England but made the switch to Jamaican citizenship last year, and has now featured twice for the Reggae Boyz.

Who is Dane Scarlett?

Scarlett's career has been much less of a whirlwind, with the forward spending the entirety of his youth career at Spurs.

His only transfer prior to his Portman Road move was a loan spell at Portsmouth last season, where he made 34 appearances and scored four times.

A successful youth career for England has seen Scarlett feature 30 times across all age groups and he recently made his U23s debut in a 3-0 win over Luxembourg.

The 19-year-old has scored plenty of goals for Spurs development sides as well but is yet to show that form at senior level.

How are Hutchinson and Scarlett getting on at Ipswich Town?

Hutchinson has outshone Scarlett in the opening three months of the season.

The 20-year-old has featured 19 times already for Ipswich, eight of which have been starts, scoring twice and assisting three times.

He's been a livewire for the Tractor Boys - whether it's coming off the bench or from the start - and is clearly someone McKenna values.

Scarlett, on the other hand, has yet to start for Ipswich, having featured off the bench 10 times, without scoring a single goal for the club.

The young striker has found it hard to cement his place with George Hirst starting regularly and Freddie Ladapo favoured from the bench but McKenna has hinted he sees a role for him.

There is a long way to go in 2023/24 but at the moment, Chelsea's loan deal with Ipswich is looking the more productive.