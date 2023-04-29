Chelsea view Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany as a plan b with Mauricio Pochettino their first choice while Tottenham have also been in contact as Daniel Levy is an admirer, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Clarets have won promotion back to the Premier League and clinched the Championship title in Kompany's first season at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany linked to Chelsea and Tottenham

The Belgian's inaugural season as a coach in English football has turned heads in the top flight - with both Chelsea and Tottenham linked as potential suitors.

The Blues are searching for a permanent replacement for Graham Potter while Spurs relieved Antonio Conte duties last month and have already moved on caretaker boss Cristian Stellini, which has left Ryan Mason in interim charge.

Chelsea's stance on Vincent Kompany

Tavolieri has provided an update on Kompany's situation.

According to the Belgian journalist, the Stamford Bridge outfit see Kompany as a plan b if they're unable to land Pochettino.

The Times has reported that a decision concerning the former Spurs boss will be made soon.

Chelsea's London rivals are also said to have made contact concerning the Burnley head coach. Levy is said to be keen on his style of play while seven of Kompany's staff are expected to move with him and the Belgian would be given a say in the transfer strategy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Could Vincent Kompany leave Burnley?

It will be hard to turn down clubs with the stature of Chelsea and Tottenham but Kompany has shown no indications that he wants to jump ship.

Tavolieri has claimed his current focus is on breaking the 100-point threshold at Burnley while there are other reports that indicate he's not interested in a move at this time, which is in accordance with his claims earlier this year that he still has a lot to learn.

Kompany is still just 37 and may feel that he needs to get some more experience under his belt before making the step up to one of the Premier League's big clubs.

Things look pretty chaotic at both Chelsea and Tottenham as well, which could also persuade him to stick it out at Turf Moor.