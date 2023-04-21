Clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all snubbed Iliman Ndiaye before he eventually signed for Sheffield United.

That is what the player himself has revealed via an interview with French magazine So Foot.

Ndiaye is scheduled to take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final with Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday evening but it was not too long ago that clubs were turning down the chance to sign him.

What has Iliman Ndiaye said about Chelsea and Tottenham?

Speaking to the above French outlet, Ndiaye was asked just how difficult his first few years in England were.

That is when Ndiaye revealed the snubs from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, among others.

"At first it was very difficult. I joined my father who was in London, at Manor Park not far from West Ham, for work." Ndiaye explained to So Foot.

"The first week, I did a seven-day trial at Manchester United, but nothing happened for me after that.

"Then, I did many tests, trials that did not succeed: Reading, Chelsea, Tottenham, Southampton.

"There were recruiters every time, and I remember that in Reading, the guy said to me: 'Go tackle, go do this, go do that'. I did everything he asked of me, but it wasn't enough.

"Yet I was the best in all the courses where I went.

"I was told that I was too small to join the academies of these clubs. The guy from Reading told me: “You will never play in any academy” .

For three, four years it was like that. I am 17-18 years old, after another disappointment at the Saints, I was in tears.

"But, that didn't discourage me. I still believed it."

When did Iliman Ndiaye join Sheffield United?

Of course, Ndiaye would eventually be signed by Sheffield United in July 2019 after a stint at non-league side Borehamwood.

There has certainly been no looking back since, with Ndiaye's performances for the Blades this season no doubt making those clubs that snubbed him previously regret their decision.

The 23-year-old has starred for the Blades this season as they have battled and almost secured automatic promotion to the Premier League, as well as reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

Indeed, in 47 league and cup matches, he has netted fourteen goals and registered nine assists.

Ndiaye was also awarded man of the match in the FA Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers to send the Blades to Wembley after a dazzling display at Bramall Lane.