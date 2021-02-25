Chelsea and Man United legends make list: 5 players Sunderland have suffered the most damage from

Each and every club has a series of bogey teams who they simply hate playing against.

Whether it’s teams, grounds or individual players, there’s always someone who a club has a torrid track record when it comes to facing them.

Sunderland are certainly no different.

The Black Cats have faced some legendary faves over the years, but who has inflicted the most damage on the Wearsiders in their history?

After taking to Transfermarkt, we take a look at the players who had the most goalscoring joy against Sunderland.

Sir Geoff Hurst

He was England’s World Cup hero in 1966 but it was in domestic football where Geoff Hurst really made his mark.

Playing for West Ham United and Stoke City among others, the striker spent 17 years at the two clubs where he scored a hat-full of goals against almost every club in the league.

Unfortunately for Sunderland they were one of his favourite opponents with Hurst scoring a staggering 15 goals in 13 appearances – making him the Black Cats’ most feared opponent.

Jimmy Greaves

The former Chelsea and Tottenham star had quite a career in which he was regarded as one of the best.

Despite playing Sunderland just eight times in his career Greaves still managed to score nine goals against the Wearsiders.

Tony Brown

The inside forward spent the vast majority of his career with West Brom where he established himself as a true club legend.

Sadly he’s not quite as renowned on Wearside after scoring nine goals in eight appearances against the Black Cats.

Frank Lampard

The most recent of Sunderland’s most feared opponents.

Spending his career playing for West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester City, Lampard scored an impressive nine goals and got four assists in his 25 appearances against the Wearsiders.

Denis Law

The striker is a Manchester United legend but also enjoyed time with Huddersfield Town and Manchester City earlier in his career.

After facing Sunderland nine times in his career Law scored eight times against the Black Cats, establishing himself as a player who the club really hated coming up against.