Chelsea and Brighton in race to sign goalkeeper from League One club

Premier League duo Chelsea and Brighton are both interested in signing 17-year-old Charlton Athletic goalkeeper James Beadle, a report from The Sun has claimed.

A graduate of Charlton’s academy, Beadle has yet to make a single senior appearance for the Addicks.

But having impressed at youth level for both club and country, it seems the teenager is already starting to catch the eye.

According to this latest update, Chelsea are plotting a move for Beadle, after watching him for some time now.

It is thought that the reigning Champions League title holders view the teenager as a future number one at Stamford Bridge.

Other Premier League clubs, including Brighton, are said to be interested, but it is Chelsea who reportedly lead the race at this moment in time.

Due to Beadle’s contract situation, Charlton are apparently at risk of losing the goalkeeper for little more than a nominal fee.

However, it is claimed that those in charge of the League One club are hopeful of receiving a fee of £400,000, plus addons, for Beadle.

The Verdict

This certainly looks like one to keep an eye on in the coming months.

Beadle is still at an incredibly early stage of his career, where he has yet to even be tested at first-team level for a single minute.

As a result, tipping him as a future number one for Chelsea feels like a huge claim to make, and that could put plenty of pressure on the 17-year-old to live up to that expectation.

Even so, the figures involved here mean you would imagine Chelsea or another Premier League club could easily afford his services, so it may not be a surprise to see the Charlton man link up with a top-flight side in the not too distant future.