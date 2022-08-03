Chelsea and Aston Villa transfer agreement set to benefit EFL club

Northampton Town will receive a financial boost from Carney Chukwuemeka’s move from Aston Villa to Chelsea, according to a report from The Northampton Chronicle.

Chukwuemeka initially began his youth career playing for Northampton, before leaving the club to join Villa as a 12-year-old back in 2016.

Having forced his way onto the fringes of Villa’s first-team, the midfielder has made 16 first-team appearances for the club over the past two seasons.

However, he is now set for pastures new, with Chelsea confirming on Tuesday that a fee has been agreed for the sale of Chukwuemeka, meaning he can now travel to London to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical with the Blues.

Now it seems that this deal is one that could also benefit Northampton, thanks to the terms of the agreement that saw him leave the club, to join Villa.

According to this latest update, Northampton are entitled to receive 5% of any fee that is paid to Villa for the signing of Chukwuemeka.

With it being suggested that Chelsea will pay a total of £20million for the midfielder, that could eventually earn the Cobblers up to £1million.

It is also thought that the League Two side will receive another payment, if and when Chukwuemeka makes his 100th Premier League appearance.

The Verdict

This feels as though it will be a major boost for Northampton Town.

Any club at their level does not enjoy the same access to funds as the likes of Chelsea and Aston Villa, so their financial situation is always going to be more precarious.

As a result, any sort of windfall such as this is going to be welcome news for those associated with the Cobblers, and there may well be some excitement about what they can do with it.

Consequentially, despite the fact he never played for their senior side, it looks as though the move Northampton made in giving Chukwuemeka that chance at youth level, has paid off massively for them.