Stoke City may be facing a battle to retain the services of young midfielder Sol Sidibe during the summer transfer window.

That's after a report from The Daily Mail claimed that a number of top-flight clubs are already taking an interest in the 17-year-old.

Sidibe is the son of former striker Mamady Sidibe, who made 186 appearances in all competitions for Stoke during his playing career, representing the Potters between 2005 and 2013.

The younger Sidibe meanwhile, came through the youth ranks with the Championship club, and became their third-youngest player ever when he made his debut in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

In total, the midfielder made eight first-team appearances in all competitions for Stoke this season, and it seems his progress is already attracting plenty of attention from elsewhere.

Sol Sidibe 2023/24 Premier League 2 stats for Stoke City Under 21s - from SofaScore Appearances 14 Goals 1 Assists 14

Big name clubs keen on Sol Sidibe

According to this latest update, Chelsea are thought to be monitoring Sidibe, who has caught the eye with his appearances for the Potters.

However, the Premier League side are not alone with their interest in a potential deal for the young midfielder.

It is also claimed that Serie A side AC Milan and Scottish giants Rangers are among the clubs who are tracking the progress of the teenager at Stoke.

This season has also seen Sidibe capped at Under 17 level by England. He is however, also eligible to feature for France, Senegal and Mali, which is said to have caught the attention of clubs in Europe.

As things stand, there is just over a year remaining on the midfielder's contract with Stoke. That secures his future at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season, with Sidibe having agreed a professional contract with the club that was activated when he turned 17 earlier this year.

Having spent much of this season battling to avoid relegation from the Championship, Stoke eventually finished this season 17th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

They are therefore, now preparing for another campaign in the second-tier of English football next season, under the management of Steven Schumacher.

Sol Sidibe transfer rumours a concern for Stoke City

It is hard not to feel as though these reports of interest in Sidibe from elsewhere will be a concern for those connected with the Potters.

His family connection with the club means he is going to be a popular player there, and the progress he is already making on the pitch can see him become an asset in his own right.

However, Stoke will not be able to benefit from that to the full extent, if he is to leave the club in the near future.

But with the finances available to top clubs such as Chelsea, it may be hard for the Potters to hold off that interest.

Of course, this would also leave Sidibe himself with a big call to make. While a move to one of those interested clubs would see him go straight to a much higher level, that could also make it harder for him to get regular first-team football immediately.

As a result, you feel he, like Stoke City as a whole, will have to give a lot of consideration to any offers that come in for him over the next few months.