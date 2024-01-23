Middlesbrough's EFL Cup dreams were crushed at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening as they were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea in their semi-final second leg.

Boro's 1-0 advantage from The Riverside was quickly cancelled out by a Jonny Howson own-goal while strikes from Enzo Fernandez, Axel Disasi, and Cole Palmer ensured that the hosts had four at the break.

Palmer completed his brace after the restart before Rav van den Berg's own-goal ensured it was six and then Morgan Rogers bagged a late consolation goal.

The Championship side arrived in West London with dreams of reaching their first major cup final since the UEFA Cup in 2006 and book a first trip back to Wembley since 2015 but a ruthless Chelsea display put an end to those and reminded everyone of the size of the gap between the second tier and the top flight.

Chelsea 6-1 Middlesbrough

The early signs were encouraging for the travelling Teessiders as Carrick's side made a brave start, looking confident in possession and probing to create an early opening, but Chelsea soon assumed control of both the tempo and possession.

Where they had squandered their chances at The Riverside, failing to find the net with any of their 18 attempts, the Blues were ruthless at Stamford Bridge and they levelled the tie within 15 minutes.

Skipper Ben Chilwell, who had put a header wide minutes before, slid Raheem Sterling through down the right and with Tom Glover rushing out at him, the 29-year-old squared it to Broja - only for Howson's covering challenge to direct the ball into his own net.

Boro showed spirit in their response, Rogers forcing a save from Djodje Petrovic within minutes of the opener, but the Blues remained on top and had their second just before the half-hour. Sterling's clever backheel sent Disasi to the bi-line and the defender's pull-back found Broja, whose deflected effort gave Fernandez the simplest of finishes at the back post.

Chelsea smelt blood and had a third within eight minutes, Disasi turning from creator to goalscorer. The defender surged forward to win the ball on the halfway line, beating Hayden Hackney to Matt Clarke's pass out from the back, and the Boro defence was laid bare. Palmer and Sterling's link up on the right saw the latter deliver a low cross to allow Disasi, who had continued his run all the way into the box, to find the net.

Boro's first-half anguish was not over yet and the fourth, which came in the 42nd minute to surely put the tie and Wembley beyond reach, was one of their own making. Dan Barlaser coughed up possession on the edge of his own penalty area and Palmer took full advantage.

You would not have known the 21-year-old missed a hat-trick of chances in the first leg, such was the calm with which he slotted past a helpless Glover to ensure that the Championship side's dreams of repeating the magic of their 2004 EFL Cup success were dead inside 45 minutes.

To the visitors' credit, the heads didn't drop at the break, but bar rare raids forward and a few flashing balls across the Chelsea box, it was more of the same after the restart.

Levi Colwill whipped an effort outside the post after Palmer had tricked his way past Hackney while substitute Noni Madueke would have laid one on a plate for any number of his arriving teammates were it not for Matt Clarke's sliding block.

Palmer was criticised for wasting his chances in the first leg and he completed his redemption 13 minutes before the end by completing his brace. Conor Gallagher, another of the Chelsea subs, tore around the outside of Rav van den Berg, and fired a low cross that the summer signing directed across Glover into the far corner.

Five became six with 10 minutes to go as Madueke cut through the Boro defence and curled an effort toward the far corner, which Van den Berg could only divert into his own net.

Having seen Matt Crooks' header ruled out, it looked as though the Teessiders were set to leave with nothing until Rogers - linked with a move to Aston Villa this month - took it upon himself to give the travelling fans something to celebrate. He cut in from the right and curled a low strike past a diving Petrovic and after a difficult evening, the away end went wild.

A positive end to a nightmarish evening for Boro, who must put this disappointment behind them and now turn their attention to making it to Wembley through a top six finish and the Championship play-offs.

Chelsea player ratings

Djodje Petrovic - 6

Axel Disasi - 8

Thiago Silva - 8

Levi Colwill - 7

Ben Chilwell - 7 (Alfie Gilchrist (64) - 6)

Moises Caicedo - 7

Enzo Fernandez - 8

Mykhailo Mudryk - 6 (Noni Madueke (46) - 7)

Cole Palmer - 9

Raheem Sterling - 8 (Leo Castledine (86) - 6)

Armando Broja - 7 (Conor Gallagher (64) - 8)

Unused subs: Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka, Deivid Washington, Ted Curd, Lucas Bergstrom,

Middlesbrough player ratings

Tom Glover - 4

Rav van den Berg - 4

Dael Fry - 4

Matt Clarke - 5

Lukas Engel - 4

Dan Barlaser - 5

Jonny Howson - 5 (Lewis O'Brien (70) - 6)

Hayden Hackney - 5

Marcus Forss - 6 (Anfernee Dijksteel (46) - 6)

Matt Crooks - 5 (Alex Gilbert (89) - 6)

Morgan Rogers - 7

Unused subs: Jamie Jones, Paddy McNair, Josh Coburn, Law McCabe, AJ Bridge, Bryant Bilongo

Attendance

The attendance for Chelsea v Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge is 37,754.

Mauricio Pochettino post-match

"In some points it's amazing," reflected Pochettino after his side booked their place in the EFL Cup final. "I think on one side it's an amazing achievement because it was our objective when we started. We are not in Europe - no Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League. To build a team nearly from zero and of course the opportunity to go to Wembley in February. The job is done but now it is about winning the final.

"So happy but on another side it looks like it's not important because Chelsea is used to winning Champions Leagues and Premier Leagues. I think we need to start to realise and give credit to the team because it's a team that a big portion of haven't played at Wembley.

"It's important for the club, it's important for us, in this process as we build a new team.

Michael Carrick post-match

"Hugely disappointing," said a frustrated Carrick after the game. "The game unraveled quite quickly. Brutal in a way, quite harsh how ruthless the game was for us. Six shots on target and six goals is pretty brutal.

"I feel massively for the players to be honest. The effort and the attitude, we came here with hopes, in the end we got punished. A couple of mistakes and quite quickly they'll punish you for them.

"Disappointed but massively proud of the lads for how they stuck at it in the second half, it is not easy to come out in the second half but no one wavered, they stuck together in a true show of our spirit and I was really proud of them for that."

On the support from the Boro fans, he added: "It's mixed feelings in many ways. We feel their support for us was incredible, particularly at the end, but because of the scoreline you almost feel like you don't deserve it but I think the players do deserve it for the effort and the run to get here."