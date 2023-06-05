Burnley have been told what it will take to sign Ian Maatsen from Chelsea this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are holding out on a fee of £20 million for the full back.

Maatsen spent the season on loan at Turf Moor, where he proved himself ready to make the step-up to the Premier League with his performances.

However, a pathway into the Chelsea team looks unlikely given how Ben Chilwell has cemented his place in the starting lineup with his performances since joining the club.

Does Ian Maatsen have a future at Burnley?

Burnley are weighing up an offer for the defender after he impressed as part of Vincent Kompany’s side.

The defender was key to the team’s promotion charge as the Clarets earned an impressive 101 points in the Championship, sealing top spot in the process.

From 39 league appearances, Maatsen contributed four goals and six assists from the left flank.

Ian Maatsen’s lack of Premier League experience

While some may point to a lack of Premier League experience on his CV, his performances in Kompany’s side showed he is ready to take on the challenge of the top flight.

If he can live up to his potential then the Dutchman could even become worth two or three times’ the figure they could pay to sign him from Chelsea.

With promotion should come the money available to make a signing the size of Maatsen, and the gamble should prove worthwhile given Kompany knows how well he can fit in the first team system.

While cheaper alternatives are out there, it is unclear whether any of them would be as good a fit in the team as the 21-year-old.

His age profile, skill-set and knowledge of the club all work together to make this a deal that Burnley should absolutely pursue this summer.

Burnley need continuity

It will also be important for Burnley to have that kind of continuity in their back line going into next season.

Jordan Beyer’s future has already been secured, and Connor Roberts doesn’t appear to be going anywhere else.

But Taylor Harwood-Bellis has returned to Manchester City with no clear indication he will return.

Losing another part of the back four would be a big blow given how well that unit worked together last season.

Maatsen also offers such a strong threat going forward, which will be crucial to their survival in the top flight next season.