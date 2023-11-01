Chelsea have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating a spirited Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Goals in each half from Benoit Badiashille and Raheem Sterling gave Mauricio Pochettino's team a deserved victory but it was a brave performance from the visitors, who had rested many of their best players, made six changes from Saturday, and named a youthful XI with Lewis Travis the oldest player at 26.

Rovers will feel understandably aggrieved not to have been awarded a first half penalty for a Conor Gallagher handball, which could've made things interesting as they were one down at the time.

The performances of James Hill and Adam Wharton were among the positives for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, who now turn their focus to getting back to winning ways in the Championship.

Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

In a removal from the norm, it was the underdogs that shuffled their pack while Mauricio Pochettino opted for a strong XI led by returning captain Reece James.

Those changes were reflected in the visitors' nervy start, which saw Lewis Travis' missed clearance nearly hand Chelsea a chance inside the first 30 seconds. Blackburn soon settled but it was still the Blues offering most of the threat and hearts were in mouths in the away end when Raheem Sterling went crashing to the ground inside the box in the 10th minute - though the penalty shouts were correctly waved away.

It was James, starting for the first time since his injury on the opening day of the Premier League season, who looked the most likely for Pochettino's side drifting in from the right flank. He forced a save out of Leo Wahlstedt with his first effort in the 17th minute and then whistled a low strike just past the post not long after.

Rovers were showing the doggedness and defensive discipline that EFL sides need on trips away against the big clubs, led by a brilliant display from Hill at centre-back, but did not shy away when they did win back possession - stringing together combinations to give Stamford Bridge a taste of the attacking brand of football Tomasson has them playing.

But the spells of Blackburn possession grew less and less frequent as the half wore on and finally, after plenty of knocking, the door was unlocked on the half hour. Wahlstedt palmed away Gallager's cross from a well-worked short corner and it fell to Badiashille, who fired low into the net with a first-time strike from 10 yards out.

The Championship side responded well and should have been given a chance to level from the penalty spot six minutes later when right-back Callum Brittain lifted a cross into Gallagher's arm, which was away from his body as he turned to make a block.

Not disheartened by the decision going against them, Rovers continued to move the ball bravely and were rewarded with their best chance of the half three minutes before the break when Andy Moran was teed up at the end of a lovely passing move - unfortunately, the Brighton loanee sliced his effort wide.

It took just minutes for Blackburn to threaten again after the restart but once again it was their finishing that let them down. Harry Leonard spun Axel Disasi far too easily to race onto a ball over the top but missed the target with two defenders snapping at his heels.

Chelsea, a goal up, remained in firm control and came close to adding to their lead in the 57th minute when Cole Palmer tricked his way toward goal and then saw a powerful strike tipped over by Wahlstedt.

Palmer, who has been hugely impressive since joining from Manchester City in the summer, was not to be denied and turned creator a minute later when he intercepted Brittain's pass out from the back and picked out Sterling, who curled one past the diving Rovers keeper from the edge of the box.

It should've been three as we entered the final 25 minutes when Sterling got past Pickering and teed up Nicholas Jackson, only for the striker to balloon his effort over the top from eight yards out.

The visitors got another lifeline moments later when Palmer's deflected long shot came back off the bottom of the post. They made the most of their luck by pressing forward in search of a response and once again asked questions of referee Tim Robinson - Jake Garrett took a tumble under a defender's challenge and then Adam Wharton was shoved out the path of a cross by Marc Cucurella - but he remained unmoved.

When substitute Arnor Sigurdsson galloped through on goal it looked as though we could be set for some stoppage-time drama but Robert Sanchez's diving save killed any hopes of a late comeback.

Blackburn's Carabao Cup hopes may have ended in the November rain in West London but Tomasson's side can hold their heads high and must now take some positivity into Sunday's Championship game at Norwich City.

FULL TIME: CHELSEA 2-0 BLACKBURN ROVERS

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez - 6

Reece James - 6 (Malo Gusto (61) - 5)

Axel Disasi - 6

Benoit Badiashille - 7 (Levi Colwill (61) - 6)

Marc Cucurella - 5

Enzo Fernandez - 7 (Alex Matos (87) - N/A)

Lesley Ugochukwu - 6

Conor Gallagher - 7

Cole Palmer - 8 (Noni Madueke (87) - N/A)

Raheem Sterling - 8

Nicolas Jackson - 5 (Moises Caicedo (76) - 6)

Unused subs: Djorje Petrovic, Noni Madueke, Ian Maatsen, Deivid Washington, Leo Castledine

Blackburn player ratings

Leo Wahlstedt - 6

Callum Brittain - 6

Hayden Carter - 6 (Scott Wharton (61) - 6)

James Hill - 9

Harry Pickering - 4

Adam Wharton - 8

Lewis Travis - 6

Jake Garrett - 6

Dilan Markanday - 6 (Tyrhys Dolan (61) - 6)

Andy Moran - 5 (Arnor Sigurdsson (74) - 5)

Harry Leonard - 5 (Niall Ennis (74) - 5)

Unused subs: Joe Hilton, Joe Rankin-Costello, Sondre Tronstad, Patrick Gamble, Jack Batty, Niall Ennis

Mauricio Pochettino post-match reaction

Pochettino set his sights on winning the Carabao Cup after booking their place in the quarter-finals with the win against Blackburn.

He said: "After Saturday, it was important for us to win the game, to go through in the competition.

"Of course, too many chances, we needed to be more clinical [on Saturday against Brentford] but you cannot change that from Saturday today. We are trying to build confidence but I think there were many positive things."

"Yes, I think so," he added when asked whether [Chelsea can set their sights on winning the competition now].

"We need to think that this is an important competition for us because we are not in Europe.

"That should be an opportunity for us, like the Premier League and, in January, when we start the FA Cup. Of course, we need to think that we can win this competition."

Jon Dahl Tomasson post-match reaction

Tomasson picked out the positives from the defeat at Stamford Bridge and had plenty of praise for his youthful side.

He said: "We're always disappointed with the result, even against a very good Chelsea side. We're disappointed to go out of the cup. We knew before the game that it was going to be an enormous task with this young squad but we dealt quite well with it. We stayed in the game for a long time, especially in the first half, there were moments that we could've been dangerous and, of course, the big moment with the penalty in the first half.

"Goals change games. Decisions change games.

"Just at the beginning of the second half, we probably had the biggest chance of the game and we didn't score. But at the end of the day, I think that Chelsea were much better than we were.

"It was a great challenge and I think our fans will be proud, this young Rovers team playing against a top team in Europe. The millionaires from the Premier League against the young guns of the Championship. To challenge and put in an effort like this, I think the players will learn a lot from this game."