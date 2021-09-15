‘Cheers Mel’, ‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ – These Derby fans react as agreement reportedly reached with EFL

It may have taken a while, but there may finally be a breakthrough in the case involving Derby County and the EFL.

And it’s not exactly the kind of update that Rams fans will have wanted to hear, but it may be a case of taking a hefty punishment and moving on to take one step backwards and two steps forward.

An independent commission fined the Rams £100,000 due to their irregular amortisation policies, and whilst they considered appealing this due to the lack of severity in the punishment, the EFL ultimately accepted the sanction.

However punishment over the club’s other financial breaches had yet to be settled, however according to the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan an agreement has been made in principle between the two parties.

It would see Derby be deducted nine points immediately – a punishment which would see them plummet to the bottom of the Championship on minus two points, despite their solid start to the season.

And a further three would be suspended until next year in case breach any regulations yet again – despite this though no agreement yet has been reached regarding Derby’s business plan which also needs to be settled.

Derby fans have been reacting to the latest developments – check out what they’ve been saying below.

Impossible task for Rooney gets.. more impossible. If he keeps us up then it'll be one of the greatest managerial performances I've ever seen. #dcfc https://t.co/rcDx6rnLJX — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) September 15, 2021

#dcfc going to be hard to avoid relegation if true https://t.co/AfI5z5ySOG — Derbyrams (@Pat00758889Pat) September 15, 2021

Hahahahahahaha we are not staying up https://t.co/CkQuMoDOAn — cam (@c4mdcfc) September 15, 2021

What’s the point in a business plan? “He’s on of our own” wants out anyway. https://t.co/Bhe8pKKAhS — Zak Winfield (@zakwinfield) September 15, 2021

Don`t believe this i cannot see Mel accepting this https://t.co/9cytPIlsEz — Russell Sowden DCFC (@SowdenR) September 15, 2021

light at the end of the tunnel… finally 🙌🏻 #dcfc https://t.co/mKKu2a0XXN — tom (@_Bish___) September 15, 2021

League one Rams https://t.co/EOowDZ3XiS — Christopher Stonehouse (@Chrisdcfc123) September 15, 2021