Preston North End

‘Cheeky’, ‘Sideways move’ – These Preston fans are not impressed by transfer update

Published

9 mins ago

on

Preston have turned down an offer from Bournemouth for centre-back Ben Davies.

The defender has been a key player for North End over the years, impressing with his strong displays in the heart of the defence and his quality on the ball.

Therefore, several clubs have been linked with the 25-year-old in recent windows and it was suggested yesterday that the Cherries had seen a £5m bid rejected for Davies.

Lancashire Live issued an update claiming the actual bid was £3m and that North End quickly dismissed it, as they want closer to £10m for the academy graduate.

As you would expect, Preston fans were not impressed by such a low offer from their fellow Championship side, particularly as Bournemouth have cash following the £80m they have brought in following the sales of Nathan Ake, Aaron Ramsdale and Callum Wilson.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the transfer update…


