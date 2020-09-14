‘Cheeky’, ‘Sideways move’ – These Preston fans are not impressed by transfer update

Preston have turned down an offer from Bournemouth for centre-back Ben Davies.

The defender has been a key player for North End over the years, impressing with his strong displays in the heart of the defence and his quality on the ball.

Therefore, several clubs have been linked with the 25-year-old in recent windows and it was suggested yesterday that the Cherries had seen a £5m bid rejected for Davies.

Lancashire Live issued an update claiming the actual bid was £3m and that North End quickly dismissed it, as they want closer to £10m for the academy graduate.

As you would expect, Preston fans were not impressed by such a low offer from their fellow Championship side, particularly as Bournemouth have cash following the £80m they have brought in following the sales of Nathan Ake, Aaron Ramsdale and Callum Wilson.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the transfer update…

It’s cheeky. They wouldn’t dream of offering that for a player of equal value if he were at a bigger club. Our club needs to show them we can’t be bought cheap. — gordon jackson (@baxiboy0406) September 13, 2020

Got to be at least 10 for me. Only academy product otherwise we will have to have hudson on bench or someone else lile baxter — CJ PNE⚽ (@CJ_PNE) September 13, 2020

Apart from his wages going up, it would be a sideways move for me. Far smaller club who have had their moment in the sun. If he leaves to a prem club (for the right price), i'll be gutted but more accepting of it than him moving to stay in the same league. — ROALT (@itsgeofflinton) September 13, 2020

Davies' new contract should just have clauses in to allow offers from x league by x amount and he can talk to them. If he leaves he must surely go to Prem or Bundesliga, not a faltering tinpot lottery winner like them — Dave Wilding (@Wildinho23) September 13, 2020

more money not to be spent — Graeme Scott (@GraemeS83416381) September 13, 2020

Then pay Nathan Ake type money FFS — paul burgess (@plumpne) September 13, 2020

he will go for 8. I just hope they use money to replace and get a 1 or 2 mil striker — Simon Varley (@SimonVarley5) September 13, 2020