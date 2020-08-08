‘Cheeky’, ‘Crazy money’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to major Ben White development

Leeds United have seen a £22million offer for centre-back Ben White rejected by Brighton, according to Sky Sports.

The Whites are eager to land the defender on a permanent deal after he played every minute of their league campaign during his loan spell last term, but the Yorkshire giants have now seen two sizeable offers rejected by Brighton who appear very keen to keep White.

Leeds’ initial offer of £18.5million was pushed back by the Seagulls who have also turned down the Whites’ latest offer, with White having also reportedly rejected to contract offers made by Brighton who are working to die the defender down on fresh terms.

The 22-year-old was a stand-out performer during Leeds’ Championship win in the 2019/20 season, but there is currently uncertainty over whether the Elland Road side will have White’s services at their disposal during their Premier League return next term.

Can you score full marks in this Leeds quiz?

1 of 12 A v Wigan 1-1 1-2 1-3 0-2

Plenty of Leeds fans have suggested the club should be careful to not pay over the odds for White despite his glowing displays next term, but others claimed the defender’s loss could be a huge blow to the dressing room ahead of their Premier League return.

Here are some of the responses…

Cheeky Brighton we developed him and we have to pay over the odds for that. — Loco Tharo (@LocoTharo) August 8, 2020

22M is towards the upper limit for me. Bielsa can work wonders with Unknown’s, let’s not blow the budget. — Vamos Leeds Carajo (@LUFCALAWMOT) August 8, 2020

Hope we go upto £26 million he will be worth it at the end of the day. — Peter # masks or no masks that's the question. (@Peterewart4) August 8, 2020

Crazy money…add a few more million and move on if rejected. Can't be pumping all of our limited budget on a centre back — Andy.ridge (@Andyridge2) August 8, 2020

22m is enough. Brighton need the money. Bielsa will have other options. As has been pointed out, none of us had heard of White last year, in fact none of the seagull fans had either! — (((Richard Naef))) (@Triumph69) August 8, 2020

I worry losing him will be a blow to our dressing room 😩 — Oliver Driver (@OliverDriver20) August 8, 2020

Pay whatever it takes, no brainer — Mark Scaife 🏆🤍💛💙 (@yorkshire_rebel) August 8, 2020