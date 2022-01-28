Ched Evans starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Bristol City on Saturday

Preston North End stormed to a superb 2-0 win over West Brom in midweek and made a real statement of intent under new boss Ryan Lowe.

It was the first time the Baggies had lost at home in the league all season and the manner in which the Lilywhites went about their business had the club’s supporters overjoyed with the performance and result.

After a knock-in from Emil Riis to give the away side the lead, it was new signing Cameron Archer who bagged on his debut – from the bench no less – to wrap up the three points for PNE.

They’ll be hoping to follow up that incredible showing with another one at Deepdale this weekend – but who could start in that clash for the club?

After such a scintillating display, I can’t see Ryan Lowe wanting to change any of the team that sealed the victory unless he absolutely has to because of injury or suspension. Even though Cameron Archer came off the bench to bag, Ched Evans and Emil Riis are the usual preferred pairing and with the former Fleetwood man willing to chase every ball and put in the hard graft, he is likely to retain his place in favour of the young Aston Villa man.

Josh Earl could be back to match fitness now after suffering a knock but after a good showing from Greg Cunningham on Wednesday night, it would be rather unfair to drop him back to the bench. For that reason, I can see Lowe starting with the former Bluebird again. Likewise on the right, Brad Potts will have to retain his place as Tom Barkhuizen may still be sidelined.

In the middle, Daniel Johnson remains on international duty so won’t feature but Alan Browne filled in there nicely so should hold onto his attacking midfield berth. Finally, PNE could stick with Ryan Ledson in the centre, even with Ali McCann on the bench, as the player complemented Ben Whiteman nicely in midweek.